Subway® Canada and T. Marzetti Company Launch New Retail Sauces Inspired by Fan-Favourite Flavours

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Subway Canada is partnering with T. Marzetti Company to launch four new sauces at grocery retailers nationwide this month. The sauces will add an extra kick to Canadians’ favourite recipes and snacks, inspiring them to say ‘Yesway' to new flavours.

Available in 473 ml bottles, the four distinct flavours can be used for cooking, marinating and as a dipping sauce:

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Baja Chipotle

Creamy Italian MVP

“ Subway guests love our signature sauces, which is why we wanted to bring flavours, like Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle, to retail locations across the country. We’ve also added a brand-new flavour to this collection, Creamy Italian MVP, to inspire delicious at-home recipes,” said Courtney Hindorff, Managing Director of Subway Canada. “ More importantly, these sauces give back which is core to our brand and franchisees.”

The Subway® Sauce program benefits the Subway Cares Foundation, specifically Fresh Start Scholarships – a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists and Subway restaurant employees. Scholarship recipients receive $2,500 (USD) towards their secondary education. Since its inception, more than 1,700 scholarships have been awarded.

The sauces are available at retailers, like Walmart Canada, Sobey’s Quebec, and Loblaws. Subway and T. Marzetti also collaborated on recipes highlighting each sauce's unique taste, like Asian Chicken Bowl or Grilled Shrimp Salsa. To download these and other recipes, visit newsroom.subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC

About the Subway Cares Foundation®

The Subway Cares Foundation® is a 501(c)3 global nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting organizations that fuel the potential of tomorrow’s leaders. Through distinct partnerships with leading nonprofit organizations around the world, the Subway Cares Foundation brings meaningful impact to youth by providing them greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance, and growth and leadership opportunities. The Foundation also funds the Fresh Start Scholarship Program for Subway® Sandwich Artist®. Since the program was established in 2016, over $5 million in scholarships have been awarded to 2,000 Subway restaurant employees.

About T. Marzetti Company

T. Marzetti Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC), is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Our retail brands include Marzetti®, New York Bakery™ and Sister Schubert’s®, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden® dressings, Chick-fil-A® sauces and Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces. Our foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

At T. Marzetti, our mission is to be The Better Food Company: Better people, that make better products, in a better corporate culture, that work in unison to make the world a better place. Led by our purpose, To Nourish Growth with All that We Do, our more than 3,000 team members are dedicated to innovative and quality products as well as superior service and value for our customers.