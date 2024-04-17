Ryan Selected by Aimbridge Hospitality as Strategic Partner to Fulfill Hotel Occupancy Tax Compliance Needs

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has partnered with Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality management company and the world’s largest third-party hotel operator, to provide a seamless transaction tax compliance outsourcing solution for its sales, use, and hotel occupancy tax function. The partnership ensures access to Ryan as a strategic global tax services firm, while providing Aimbridge with the utmost support for highly nuanced and complex hotel occupancy tax (HOT) compliance needs.

Ryan delivers a unique, integrated solution utilizing a proprietary technology platform and leveraging compliance expertise across a multitude of taxing jurisdictions. With a dedicated team, Ryan will support Aimbridge’s hotel operations across the United States and increase efficiency in ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory updates by taxing authorities while helping provide data transparency to its hoteliers.

“Ryan prides itself on tackling complex tax issues in a variety of sectors, utilizing our deep bench strength of local experts and technology capabilities to ensure our clients pay only the tax owed,” said Damon Chronis, President of U.S. Operations. “In today’s challenging hospitality climate, maintaining compliance as a taxpayer in good standing is paramount. We are dedicated to going above and beyond to serve as a valuable extension of the Aimbridge tax function team.”

Through knowledge and data sharing, these two leaders in their respective industries are collaborating to develop a solution that is best in class, including filing and remittance of tax payments generated through use of automation that Ryan developed and tailored to the complexities that Aimbridge’s operations require. Data aggregation, transformation, and preparation of transaction tax returns are all performed in an effective and efficient manner, with additional services like notice management, audit support, and data visualization incorporated as part of the HOT return compliance solution.

“As Aimbridge continues to raise the bar on our commitment to service excellence, we expect Ryan will accelerate our efforts based on their expertise,” said Drew Leavitt, Chief Accounting Officer, Aimbridge Hospitality. “Every day we strive to become the most trusted operator in the industry; our partnership with Ryan is another way we’re proving that promise out as it allows us to leverage a team of highly capable tax professionals at scale for critical compliance work, just one of the many comprehensive services we provide to owners to drive performance at each and every hotel we manage.”

The five-year partnership kicked off in Q3 2022. HOT is a vertical in the overall Ryan portfolio of Tax Compliance Services (TSC). To learn more about Ryan’s hospitality-related capabilities visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world’s leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com. Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.