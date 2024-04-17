VERDA Health Plan of Texas and IntegraNet Forge Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verda Health Plan is proud to announce a new, pivotal partnership with IntegraNet Health, Inc., a renowned Independent Practice Association (IPA). The alliance between the two Texas-based companies signifies a significant step forward in advancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare in underserved communities across the country.

Verda Health Plan is a trailblazing Medicare Advantage Plan. It was specifically designed for individuals 65 or older and focuses on Hispanic, Asian and Arab Americans living in often deprived counties throughout the United States. Verda offers two plans, Verda Noble Care, available to patients about to turn 65 or during Medicare Open Enrollment, October 15 through December 7. Verda Noble Chronic Care is available year round.

Frank Vo, President and CEO of Verda Healthcare expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “IntegraNet Health is among the largest IPAs in Texas. They offer an expansive network of primary care and specialists and care for traditionally underserved populations. Our own dedication to disadvantaged communities makes this a perfect match.”

Lawrence Wedekind, the founder and CEO of IntegraNet Health, believes their IPA’s groundbreaking digital platform is poised to revolutionize consumer engagement in medical, lifestyle and behavioral changes. “Verda really is an ideal partner for advancing this forthcoming technology, especially within the socially diverse, access challenged regions we both want to help,” Wedekind declares.

About Verda Health Plan

Verda Health Plan of Texas was established in 2024 and is a pioneering Medicare Advantage Health Plan. Committed to innovation and patient-focused solutions, Verda aims to transform the healthcare experience for underrepresented individuals and families in diverse, ethnic communities. The firm strives for excellence and inclusivity.

www.verdahealthcare.com

About IntegraNet Health, Inc.

Formerly known as IntegraNet Physician Resource, Inc., IntegraNet is a leading Independent Practice Association and Management Service Organization. Founded in 1996, the firm has an established track record of profitability in Texas and the Southeastern United States. The firm is committed to patient-centric, technology driven healthcare that encourages direct patient engagement while addressing the social, nutritional and fitness determinants of good health and well-being.

www.Integranethealth.com