Rhode Island Partners With 120Water™ to Support Digital Lead Service Line Database

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading U.S. digital water testing and data management platform 120Water announced today that the state of Rhode Island selected it to manage the lead service line inventories for all water systems across the state. By procuring 120Water’s Public Water System (PWS) Portal and State Dashboard software, all eligible Rhode Island water utilities will now have access to tools designed to digitally collect, store, manage, and report on lead service line inventory data in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) and federal and state reporting requirements.

“We are proud to be the state of Rhode Island’s partner as they equip their utilities with best-in-class software to efficiently and affordably modernize and streamline the compliance reporting process for utilities in their state,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water. “It’s our mission to protect public health by providing software, services, and products that drinking water professionals use to execute water quality compliance programs across the United States.”

The LCRR requires utilities nationwide to compile a location-based inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024. 120Water’s PWS Portal provides a standardized tool to normalize, validate, and manage service line data before it is uploaded to the State Dashboard for ongoing compliance management, significantly alleviating the time and resource strain on utilities – many of which are already operating at maximum capacity.

“Ensuring Rhode Island residents have access to safe, clean drinking water is a top priority for the state. We are happy to be partnering with 120Water given their leadership and experience in the space and ability to help utilities quickly and easily adopt and leverage digital technology. We’re excited to be including 120Water as part of Rhode Island’s infrastructure investments,” said Amy Parmenter, Chief Administrator, Center for Drinking Water Quality.

120Water is working closely with the Rhode Island Department of Health to distribute licenses, communications, and training to onboard all eligible systems. Additional training support will be provided through 120Water’s recent partnership with the Rhode Island Rural Water Association. This statewide contract is preceded by partnerships with six other states including Indiana, Georgia, Arizona, and Delaware as well as the City of Newark, the City of Providence, the City of Buffalo, Chicago Public Schools and the Cherokee Nation.

ABOUT 120WATER

120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Thousands of utilities across 46 states are using 120Water to inventory more than 7 million service lines. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Buffalo, NY, the City of Providence, RI, Denver Water, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow 120Water on X @120_Water.