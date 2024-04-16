HYAS and ZainTECH Enter Strategic Cyber Security Partnership

HYAS Infosec CEO David Ratner and ZaneTECH CEO Andrew Hanna sign a strategic partnership that brings new levels of cybersecurity protection and resiliency across the entire business spectrum to multiple countries across the Middle East. The HYAS adversary infrastructure platform offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks. Through the agreement, ZaneTECH is bringing HYAS’ award-winning and industry leading Protect solution to the Region. (Photo: Business Wire)

HYAS Infosec CEO David Ratner and ZaneTECH CEO Andrew Hanna sign a strategic partnership that brings new levels of cybersecurity protection and resiliency across the entire business spectrum to multiple countries across the Middle East. The HYAS adversary infrastructure platform offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks. Through the agreement, ZaneTECH is bringing HYAS’ award-winning and industry leading Protect solution to the Region. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, and HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring HYAS’ award-winning and industry leading Protect solution to various countries across the Middle East.

ZainTECH already provides modern infrastructure solutions within its extensive portfolio of digital transformational solutions. This agreement comes at an opportune time given the criticality of Protective DNS solutions worldwide and the current cyber security initiatives across the entire Middle East region.

Together, ZainTECH and HYAS will deliver cyber resiliency across the Middle East, expanding zero-trust models past the network perimeter. Many Gulf organizations are forging their cybersecurity journeys, and the implementation of mature, cyber resiliency and zero-trust models are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. ZainTECH’s clients will benefit immediately from the partnership with HYAS and the implementation of these capabilities, ensuring not just superior protection today but a long-term partnership capable of new levels of protection and resiliency across the entire business spectrum.

As part of a zero-trust strategy, HYAS Protect safeguards organizations regardless of how attackers change their techniques, tactics, vectors, and entry points, and has been independently proven by AV-TEST to be the most effective Protective DNS solution available today. HYAS Protect integrates seamlessly with various security components including EDR solutions such as Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) and others, and can be deployed within minutes. HYAS is closely aligned with Microsoft as a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and is backed by M12, Microsoft’s venture capital fund, as well as S3 Ventures, and other venture capital firms.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH said, “Securing our customers’ digital information, assets, and infrastructure, without compromise is key. Teaming up with a leading global cyber security expert such as HYAS allows us to introduce best-in-class solutions, and provide assurances to our clients that cyber resilience is being placed as the center of our efforts to support their investments in reinventing and future-proofing their digital assets.”

HYAS CEO, David Ratner, added “Organizations need operational and cyber resiliency now more than ever. While others make decisions based on lists and feeds, HYAS tracks adversary infrastructure from its creation and as it changes on the internet in real-time. The internet is not a static system, and HYAS Protect not only sees the creation of adversary infrastructure faster and before others, but also has patented techniques to update intelligence and verdicts based on how infrastructure changes in real-time. By layering HYAS’ unrivaled Protective DNS with ZainTECH’s top-tier managed security services, clients will be able to proactively detect, identify, and block attacks before damage can occur and ensure their cyber resiliency.”

About ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, and digital solutions.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

To learn more, visit www.zaintech.com

About HYAS

HYAS is the world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns.

We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.