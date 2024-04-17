Palantir Designated “Awardable” Vendor for Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it has been designated as an “Awardable” vendor for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Two of the company’s product offerings, including Palantir’s AI Mission Command Capability and its Predictive Maintenance & Precision Sustainment Suite, have been added to the Marketplace and are available to support critical missions across the Department of Defense (DoD).

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable capabilities that address the DoD’s most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. The Tradewinds initiative is designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of emerging technologies. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account.

"The growing participation of established firms such as Palantir and others in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace demonstrates the value of the Marketplace outside of just providing a contracting pathway for firms without one. Such participation demonstrates the Marketplace's value as the point of convergence for buyers and sellers in identifying cutting edge digital, data, and AI/ML solutions for the Department of Defense," said Mr. Ben McMartin, CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace Manager and Industry liaison at the Applied Research Institute (ARI).

Palantir’s AI Mission Command Capability and its Predictive Maintenance & Precision Sustainment Suite are now accessible by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Both of these capabilities support critical needs across the DoD and aim to rapidly advance how the Department can operationalize the use of AI across key initiatives, such as JADC2 and Contested Logistics. These products are immediately available for interested offices across the DoD to contract through the Tradewinds Marketplace.

"Achieving an 'awardable' status for our technologies within the Tradewinds Marketplace is an exciting moment for our company and our partners across DoD," said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. "Our inclusion in the Tradewinds Marketplace will enable Palantir to deliver innovative, AI-enabled mission command and logistics capabilities to service members at a pace that exceeds most traditional procurement pathways. This unique Marketplace for commercial technology adoption would not be possible without the agile acquisition authorities made available by Congress, as well as the Department’s leadership in embracing modern procurement solutions to ensure the U.S. maintains its edge over global competitors."

Palantir’s dual use solutions are designed to support a wide range of customers in leveraging data and AI against their most critical operations. Palantir’s capabilities, including its AI Platform (AIP) that underpins the solutions available through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, are in use across both U.S. Government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

Palantir was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

