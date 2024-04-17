Viz.ai and NICO Corporation Announce Collaboration to Improve Outcomes in Patients with Intracerebral Hemorrhage

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a collaboration with NICO Corporation (NICO), a leader in modern minimally-invasive interventional technologies for neurosurgery, to improve the lives of patients with intracerebral hemorrhages.

Intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) is caused by bleeding within the brain tissue itself and is a life-threatening type of stroke. ICH accounts for up to 15% of all strokes and has high morbidity and mortality rates, demanding swift response. Hemorrhagic stroke costs the U.S. healthcare system approximately $17 billion, with $12 billion in estimated annual costs of care and productivity losses for survivors.1 Through the power of Viz.ai’s technology, hospitals will be able to detect suspected disease earlier and receive accurate volume measurements of brain bleeds which are crucial for assessing the severity of cases. NICO’s technology provides early and safe access to the brain with BrainPath and maximal evacuation of the clot with the Myriad.2 The combination of both companies' technologies will allow for greater efficiencies and enhance patient care.

“The results of the ENRICH trial have finally shown positive treatment data on one of the most costly and deadly diseases,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder at Viz.ai. “We’re excited to collaborate with NICO, leveraging our broadly deployed AI platform to assist neurosurgeons in their decision making and improve patient outcomes post intracerebral hemorrhage.”

The New England Journal of Medicine recently published results of the ENRICH (Early MiNimally-invasive Removal of ICH) trial, the first positive trial to improve functional and economic outcomes for ICH. ENRICH demonstrated early minimally invasive parafascicular surgery (MIPS) intervention using NICO’s technology, BrainPath® and Myriad,® is safe and superior for ICH treatment compared to guideline-based medical management (MM) alone, the current standard of care.

With the AI-powered Viz ICH Plus module, hospital and health systems can automate the process of identifying, labeling, and quantifying the volume of segmentable brain structures on non-contrast computed tomography (NCCT) images. Radiologists, neurologists and neurosurgeons can incorporate Viz ICH Plus seamlessly into their workflows, detect brain bleeds and automate the manual process of measurement of brain bleeds.

“The combination of our patented technologies, the collaboration with Viz.ai and the results of the ENRICH trial are transforming the way that ICH is treated,” said Jim Pearson, President & CEO of NICO. “The AI modules, Viz ICH and Viz ICH Plus, are a welcomed enhancement to patient care by leveraging AI-powered care coordination, getting patients the care they need, when they need it most.”

About Nico

NICO Corporation is the world leader in revolutionizing minimally invasive neurosurgery and sponsor of the ENRICH trial. Its clinically and economically proven and patented technologies integrate imaging and intervention to navigate the natural openings of the brain for safe access and removal of brain tumors and hemorrhagic stroke (ICH). NICO technologies are creating new surgical options for neurosurgeons and new possibilities for patients through improved outcomes, as evidenced through nearly 40,000 patient lives impacted and more than 250 peer-reviewed published papers with over 600 unique authors from major academic centers. Its technologies demonstrate increased value to the patient, physician, and healthcare center. For more information, visit NICOneuro.com, and follow the latest news on LinkedIn and X.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,600+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai One™ is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.