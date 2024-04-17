Total Wine & More Takes Thoughtworks Product Thinking Approach to Streamlining ERP Systems

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced Total Wine & More is building upon its enterprise modernization focus and expanding to drive broader organizational change with a Product Thinking approach. Having grown into the largest independent retailer of fine wine in the U.S., operating 265 stores across 28 states, Total Wine prioritized applying this approach on its ERP systems for impactful business outcomes.

With its longstanding commitment to delivering the best selection at the best price to customers, Total Wine applied product thinking to internal systems supporting the buyers responsible for reviewing and acting on extensive and intricate datasets while adhering to tight schedules for product to make it on store shelves in time. Taking a product-led approach by aligning the people, process and problem around goals and business-value outcomes, Total Wine aims to improve the ERP experience for buyers and, consequently, streamline buyer tasks, making them easier and more efficient. The initiative is also expected to cut down on tedious work and reduce operational costs by delivering actionable, easy-to-interpret data, something missing from the buyer’s current experience.

“ Poised to deliver on both profit and brand promise, Total Wine continues to scale as the nation’s largest independent retailer of fine wines, spirits and beer,” said Kelby Seamen, VP Supply Chain & Merchandising Product Management, Total Wine & More. “ By taking a product thinking approach, we aim to modernize the buyer experience and overarching journey. Our strategic decision to shift from a project-oriented framework to a product centric methodology will help further build our capacity for continuous innovation and agility.”

Customer-centricity is the foundation on which product thinking is built. By gearing everything towards the buyer’s needs in this initiative, Total Wine & More moved beyond data-derived conclusions, to formulate a comprehensive strategy for technical execution and quality assurance that:

Reflected a collective grasp of the buyer’s vision and objectives.

Assessed the overarching scope and fundamental procedures of the buyer.

Identified critical risks, challenges and limitations that could affect project completion.

“ By focusing on impactful outcomes rather than mere outputs, organizations can foster heightened internal collaboration and customer-centric decision-making, all while proactively leveraging technology to enhance efficiencies,” said Joe Murray, Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design, Thoughtworks North America. “ By embarking on the Product Thinking journey with Thoughtworks, Total Wine & More underscores that while simplicity may be elusive, much like a vintage Bordeaux, the finest things seldom come easy.”

About Total Wine & More

The country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine, Total Wine & More started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, Total Wine & More operates 249 superstores across 27 states and continues to grow. We're passionate about wine, and know many of our customers feel the same way. Our typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world as well as 4,500 distilled spirits and 2,500 beers. Total Wine & More strives to provide its customers with what they deserve: best in class service, unparalleled selection, low prices and an outstanding customer experience. Additionally, Total Wine & More is committed to giving back to the local community. In 2022, Total Wine & More contributed over $9 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 14,000+ organizations helping those organizations raise in excess of $65 million to support their good works in the community.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.