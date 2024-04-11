AIHA Announces 2024 Hamilton Club Partners

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIHA is pleased to announce the companies recognized as 2024 Hamilton Club members, the Association’s exclusive partner program. Accessible by invitation only, this program is comprised of industry organizations that support AIHA's initiatives on the highest levels across many platforms through sponsorship, advertising, Foundation support, and beyond.

As industry leaders, Hamilton Club members are shaping the future of the occupational and environmental health and safety profession through innovation and expertise. Categorized in tiers by their respective financial contributions, the 2024 Hamilton Club partners are:

Platinum Level – Amazon

– Amazon Diamond Level – EMSL Analytical, Inc.; SKC Inc.; TSI + Casella

– EMSL Analytical, Inc.; SKC Inc.; TSI + Casella Gold Level – SGS Galson; VelocityEHS

– SGS Galson; VelocityEHS Silver Level – Assay Technology; Bureau Veritas North America; DuPont Personal Protection; OHD; Sensidyne, LP

“AIHA is proud to partner with these industry leaders as we continue our mission of empowering and advancing those who apply scientific knowledge to protect workers and their communities from occupational and environmental hazards,” said Laura Cilano Garcia, AIHA’s director of strategic partnerships. “Their ongoing innovations and commitment to AIHA helps ensure our shared vision of a world where all workers and their communities are healthy and safe.”

About the Hamilton Club

AIHA created the Hamilton Club to further collaboration with key industry partners. Their support of AIHA’s goals include investments in member education and professional development, fostering healthier workplaces in emerging economies, and fortifying the pipeline of next generation OEHS practitioners through scholarships.

About AIHA

AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. More than half of AIHA's nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors as well as to the communities in which they work. For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.