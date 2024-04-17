Labguru joins Titian Software in Battery Ventures Life-Science Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, announced the acquisition of Labguru (BioData Inc.), the life-science laboratory-data platform, from Holtzbrinck Digital. Terms were not disclosed.

Labguru provides a comprehensive laboratory data-management hub for planning and tracking; documenting experiments; streamlining lab logistics; and sharing results across teams and organizations. Labguru’s easy-to-use, cloud-based, research-to-production life-science platform combines an Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and a set of informatics tools to enable and enhance research and production. Labguru is trusted by hundreds of thousands of scientists across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and advanced-industry segments, as well as researchers at global academic and research institutions.

Labguru will join Battery’s Titian Software to create a global organization that offers an end-to-end solution across life sciences and laboratory applications from research to production, spanning the entire workflow from ELN to inventory and sample management, research, testing and QC workflows.

“Together Titian and Labguru will use the investment by Battery to further support organic growth as well as shape the direction of the group’s future acquisitions, in fulfilling the group vision to become the one-stop shop of the global life-science software market,” said Battery General Partner Jesse Feldman.

“We are excited to bring together Titian and Labguru and to work with the companies’ leaders to provide an integrated laboratory and sample-management offering to researchers,” Feldman said. “The two companies already serve researchers across multiple disciplines at the forefront of science, and we look forward to expanding how we serve our customers.”

Labguru’s executive team, including CEO Ariel Yarnitsky and founder and CTO Jonathan Gross, will remain in their current roles, working alongside the Titian executive team following the transaction.

“We’re excited to join forces with Battery, a long-standing investor with domain expertise across life-science informatics and laboratory automation and leverage their vast experience during Labguru’s next growth phase,” said Yarnitsky. “Specifically, Labguru’s mission to build a leading solution catering to the broad needs of scientists in one coherent and easy-to-use platform becomes even more exciting by joining hands with Titian and with the strong support of Battery. Between the additional capital from Battery and the product and cultural fit with Titian, we could not think of a more suitable partner to propel Labguru forward.”

Founder Gross added: “Partnering with Battery and Titian will accelerate our ability to leverage technology, experience and insights to effectively widen the scope of our platform, benefiting science and scientists. This is an important and dramatic step in Labguru’s journey. Further, with Battery Ventures’ long-standing experience investing in data and AI companies, we have found a valuable partner to help shape our vision as we continue building on Labguru’s suite of artificial intelligence tools.”

Titian Software Founder and Chief Product Officer Edmund Wilson added, “We are delighted to partner with Labguru. Our companies share a common commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions to the life sciences community, delivered by staff who offer tremendous domain expertise.”

Holtzbrinck Digital played a crucial role in Labguru's development and success. Their vision and support have been instrumental in the company's fast growth and positioning as a tier-1 lab-management software company. "We are extremely happy with Labguru's development over the last years and are proud of the strides we've made together. Finding a partner like Battery, who shares our commitment to innovation and excellence, marks a thrilling next chapter for Labguru," said Marc-Orell Dedorath, head of group M&A at Holtzbrinck.

“We are thrilled to unite two major forces in a market that's only beginning to realize its vast potential,” added Justin Rosner, a principal at Battery. “We look forward to working with the Labguru and Titian teams as we embark on this journey together."

About Labguru (BioData Inc.)

Labguru (BioData Inc.) was founded in 2007 and is the developer of a secure, cloud-based laboratory data management platform for life science research and industry. Labguru is an all-in-one platform that streamlines laboratory operations by recording and managing data and inventory, offering molecular biology and chemistry tools, enabling lab automation, and providing data-driven, AI-assisted insights for increased efficiency. As a trusted tool for more than 120,000 scientists worldwide, we empower the digitalization efforts of customers ranging from start-ups to global life science organizations. To learn more about Labguru, visit www.labguru.com.

About Titian Software

Titian Software was founded in 1999 and is a leading provider of sample management software solutions, catering to the unique needs of research laboratories, biobanks, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Titian's Mosaic Sample Management Software encompasses a comprehensive suite of tools for sample tracking, inventory management, and workflow automation. Mosaic empowers laboratories to efficiently manage vast repositories of samples, including compounds, biological materials, and clinical specimens while ensuring data integrity and traceability throughout the sample lifecycle. www.titian.co.uk.

About Battery Ventures

Battery partners with exceptional founders and management teams, developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure, online marketplaces, healthcare IT, and industrial technology. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from six strategic locations: Boston; San Francisco and Menlo Park, Calif.; Tel Aviv; London; and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com, and find a complete list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

About Holtzbrinck Digital

Holtzbrinck Digital manages the investments of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group in digital startups in the science and education sector, as well as other areas of strategic importance. Holtzbrinck Digital supports them in their development with expertise, resources, and a long-term commitment, enabling the companies to achieve the best possible development.