Mastery Logistics Systems partners with Transflo to integrate Workflow AI with MasterMind® TMS to deliver a streamlined user experience.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, a leader in transportation technology, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Mastery Logistics Systems (Mastery). Mastery has built MasterMind® TMS, an enterprise transportation management system designed to connect systems, people, and data. This collaboration brings together two innovators to deliver seamless cloud-to-cloud (C2I) integration for enhanced efficiency and accuracy in freight management processes.

The partnership leverages the cutting-edge platforms provided by Mastery and Transflo to implement real-time load and document integration driven by load events. This integration enables the validation of invoice documents using up to date data from MasterMind TMS, enabling auto-approvals, ensuring precise exception resolution and alerts, and providing 24/7 automation.

Key highlights:

MasterMind TMS offers a direct integration with Workflow AI to automate the invoice audit process, leading to faster processing times and decreased manual work.

Automated audits for rates and necessary documents improve Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) and boost customer and vendor satisfaction.

Mastery and Transflo partnered with a mutual customer to enhance their end user experience through a direct integration.

Overall, the partnership aims to enhance billing and payable accuracy, improve back-office efficiency, and utilize live load events from MasterMind TMS for automated exception handling. This integration saves brokers time while accelerating the delivery of accurate data. Moreover, it reduces the technical burden on the brokerage’s IT team, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

" We are excited to partner with Mastery to bring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy to freight management processes," said Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo. " By combining our expertise and technologies, we are empowering brokers, carriers, and vendors to streamline operations, reduce errors, and enhance overall customer satisfaction."

“ Mastery is proud to partner with Transflo and continually provide MasterMind TMS users with integrated solutions,” said Danielle Prigge, Chief Commercial Officer at Mastery. “ Our partnership with Transflo was led on behalf of a mutual customer. The integration will help automate the document management process creating a hands-off experience for our end users allowing them to focus on exceptions. We are proud of the work done by all parties to make this solution possible!”

About Transflo:

Transflo® is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation sector in North America. Transflo’s customer-centric mobile and cloud-based technologies enable real-time communication for fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually, representing approximately $118 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo’s ecosystem utilize the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has been at the forefront of innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

About Mastery:

Mastery is partnering with enterprise carriers, shippers, and logistics companies to seamlessly connect their operations and deliver ever-evolving solutions on a single transportation management system. MasterMind® TMS empowers you to thrive in complexity and deliver on your commitments.

To learn more visit: https://www.mastery.net/