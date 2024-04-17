Godspeed Capital and Special Aerospace Services (“SAS”) Announce Partnership Establishing a New Space, Hypersonics, and Missile Defense Technology and Solutions Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”), a lower middle market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, today announced a partnership with Special Aerospace Services (“SAS”) to form a high-end space engineering, defense, and communications technology solutions platform designed to serve the critical needs of U.S. Defense & Intelligence Agencies, as well as commercial space customers. The new platform will operate under the SAS brand and be led by Co-Founder and CEO Heather Bulk, an experienced entrepreneur and business leader in the U.S. Defense & Aerospace sectors who was recently named to Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders 250 list. Ms. Bulk will be joined by veteran CFO Warren Kohm, who brings over two decades of financial leadership experience in rapid growth-oriented defense and intelligence technology and related commercial markets.

The new SAS platform will boast approximately 250 highly skilled, cleared employees, a diverse customer base with blue chip commercial companies and strategic defense and space related government agencies, a highly attractive predominantly Prime contract portfolio, and a targeted geographic footprint close to key customer relationships in Alabama, Colorado, California, Virginia, Florida and Texas.

“ We are excited to partner with the incredible team at SAS to establish a platform capable of addressing the next generation of public and private sector space priorities,” said Doug Lake, Founder & Managing Partner at Godspeed. “ Godspeed has significant expertise building and scaling technology solutions-focused platforms serving commercial as well as Intelligence and Defense customers. With CEO Heather Bulk at the helm of SAS alongside a deeply experienced leadership team including Warren Kohm as our new CFO, we are confident in the platform’s ability to become the premier provider of high-end space, missile defense, and communications technology solutions for the commercial space and defense markets.”

“ I am thrilled to be leading SAS into this next phase of strategic growth and partnering with Godspeed’s experienced team to establish this important platform,” said Heather Bulk, Co-Founder and CEO of SAS. “ At SAS, our team thrives on meeting the needs of our clients across the space and defense industries. As demand for critical launch services, missile defense support systems including modeling and simulation, and advanced communication solutions continues to grow, this new platform will be well positioned to provide the solutions and technical excellence the industry will require. We look forward to continuing to expand our offerings to support increasing investment within the space economy and meet the rapidly growing requirements for advanced space and defense solutions.”

“ With the establishment of SAS as the inception brand for our new Space and Missile Defense focused platform with Heather and Warren as our new CEO and CFO, we are literally ready to Blast Off!” said Nat Fogg, Partner at Godspeed. “ SAS brings a large base of highly skilled employees with engineering and technical backgrounds, high level clearances, and a coveted portfolio of Prime contracts with both federal and commercial blue-chip clients including the U.S. Space Force, NASA, Defense Logistics Agency, Missile Defense Agency, and Blue Origin, ULA, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, SAIC, and Sierra Space, among others.”

“ Since our founding, the SAS Team have been focused on becoming a trusted, strategic partner for our clients across the space and defense markets,” said Tim Bulk, Co-Founder and CTO of SAS, and President of SAS International. “ Our approach to growth has been driven by our desire to provide the most value for our clients. This partnership with Godspeed Capital ensures our new platform will have the resources and expertise necessary to provide SAS clients with the next generation of space and defense solutions.”

“ I am excited to be joining the new SAS platform and bringing to bear my financial expertise from two decades of senior leadership roles across three highly successful private equity-backed defense technology platforms as well as a large, publicly traded Government Services company,” said Warren Kohm, SAS’ new CFO. “ Together in partnership with Heather and the Godspeed team, I look forward to helping the platform grow and scale as a true leader in the Space and Missile Defense market sectors.”

SAS was advised by Cascadia Capital and Godspeed Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP.

About Special Aerospace Services

Special Aerospace Services is an industry leader in spaceflight engineering and hardware with facilities in Colorado and Alabama. Special Aerospace Services offers a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in Spaceflight Safety™, propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware systems for clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the commercial spaceflight sector. Special Aerospace Services’ team is committed to furthering humankind’s dreams and endeavors in space and keep the dream of space exploration alive for future generations. To learn more about SAS, please visit: www.specialaerospaceservices.com.

About Godspeed Capital Partners

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeedcm.com.