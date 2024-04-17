D.A. Davidson Acts as Buy-Side Advisor to A-Mark Precious Metals on its Acquisition of LPM Group Limited from AMS Holding

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as buy-side advisor to A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (“A-Mark or “The Company) (Nasdaq: AMRK), a fully integrated precious metals platform, on its acquisition of LPM Group Limited (LPM), one of Asia’s largest precious metals dealers from AMS Holding, LLC. Further, a joint venture consisting of A-Mark, Pinehurst, and Stack’s Bowers Numismatics, an affiliate of A-Mark, acquired a common equity interest in AMS equivalent to 10% of the total, fully diluted common equity interests in AMS.

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers, and other retail customers.

“Acquiring LPM is an important step in growing A-Mark’s international presence, specifically in Asia,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “Having established a relationship with AMS through supplier agreements, the timing was opportune to integrate LPM into our portfolio and extend A-Mark’s global reach. With access to A-Mark’s inventory and resources, we expect that LPM will be able to secure larger purchase orders while providing customers with a broader set of product offerings. Our strategy is to expand LPM’s direct-to-consumer business through our proven e-commerce expertise, while offering its global customer base a broader portfolio of products and ancillary services such as storage and fulfillment.”

D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group has a reputation for its depth of industry knowledge, breadth of capabilities, and tenacity of its senior professionals. Offering sector-specific expertise through a full-service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including active and outdoor; apparel, footwear, accessories & specialty retail; consumer & services; eCommerce & marketplaces; and food & beverage. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

