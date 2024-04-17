Kai Tak Sports Park Limited and ASM Global Begin Countdown to Unveiling of World’s Largest Sports Development in History

PLAY BALL – Kai Tak Sports Park, the largest and most ambitious sports-development and entertainment district in the world, is being managed by ASM Global. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, ASM Global and Kai Tak Sports Park Limited (KTSPL) — which is a subsidiary of New World Development — as part of a multiyear strategy, have announced a late winter testing period for Kai Tak marking the culmination of a near decade-long record $4 billion project creating the premiere sports, recreation, entertainment complex on Earth.

ASM Global, as the lead operator, has been on the ground in Hong Kong working for over five years supporting the design, programming and construction of Kai Tak Sports Park, featuring many of the world’s most advanced state-of-the-art venues and is now prepping for pre-opening activities in advance of 2025’s formal unveiling.

The project will include a 50,000-capacity main stadium with the theme “Pearl of the Orient” as its design inspiration and boasting a retractable roof and flexible pitch surface that can host a wide range of events in any weather, including major sports events, concerts and MICE events; a 10,000-capacity indoor sports arena that meets the standard of major international tournaments for a wide range of athletics, including basketball, tennis, gymnastics, family shows and other entertainment events; a 5,000-spectator, open-to-the-public sports ground for hosting school sports days, athletic meets, local football and rugby matches as well as team and athlete training sessions; and an outdoor recreation complex.

ASM Global’s President and CEO Ron Bension said, “ASM Global develops and builds spectacular venues and extraordinary entertainment districts throughout the world; but nothing compares to the scale, scope and state-of-the art innovation of Kai Tak.”

The Hong Kong site is part of ASM Global’s network of more than 400 venues around the world. The company works with major cultural and entertainment districts and venues and projects throughout the world, including Darling Harbour in Sydney, OVO Arena Wembley in London, AO Arena in Manchester and Desert Diamond in Arizona.

Officials said the expansive development will set the benchmark for multipurpose sports precincts worldwide, integrating the most advanced sports facilities with retail, wellness and community leisure spaces to create an urban oasis for the 7.4 million local community and millions of overseas visitors.

KTSPL, when awarded the contract for the design, build, construction and operation of the Kai Tak Sports Park, subsequently assembled an unparalleled project team comprising overseas and local experts in design; retail sales and marketing; construction led by Hip Hing; and ASM Global for project management, premium sales and programming.

The precinct is designed around the one-of-a-kind Kai Tak Sports Avenue. This indoor and outdoor pedestrian walk starts at Station Square and transports people completely through the immense site.

Throughout the complex will be restaurants, retail shops, jogging trails, a health and wellness center, as well as an international-standard bowling center with 40 lanes suitable for hosting international tournaments and a climbing wall on Sports Avenue.

ASM Global and KTSPL’s state-of-the-art environmentally conscious design decisions are critical to the project, intended to set and meet measurable goals to reduce impacts on the planet and champion dynamic programs for the longevity and well-being of the local community.

The focus of these sustainability efforts includes integration of photovoltaic panels on all major facilities, extensive green roofscapes and an expansive network of electric charging stations across the precinct. Smart city initiatives include an intelligent building and car management system, Wi-Fi hotspots, an indoor positioning system and mobile applications to facilitate precinct information booking of facilities and wayfinding.

Kai Tak Sports Park is expected to formally open in early 2025 and is one of the sports venues that will deliver events for the 2025 15th National Games of China that is being hosted in the Greater Bay Area.