Graycliff Partners Announces Sale of Ballymore Safety Products

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graycliff Partners LP today announced the sale of Ballymore Safety Products (“Ballymore”), a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered vertical access and material handling safety-related products for use in industrial and retail environments, to One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm. Based in Coatesville, PA, Ballymore offers a broad suite of products and services, including rolling safety ladders, lifts, work platforms, fall protection systems, portable loading docks, lift tables, conveyors, stackers, and reach tools.

In its three-year partnership with Graycliff, Ballymore achieved transformative growth through both strategic M&A and organic initiatives. Graycliff guided the company through two strategic acquisitions that added new products, diversified the company’s customer base, and expanded manufacturing capabilities. Ballymore added a full suite of executive leadership to support the company’s CEO, Bill Frame, and hired critical engineering talent to bring the product development function in-house, resulting in the addition of several new, internally-developed products. During this period, the company completed a rebranding to better reflect the company’s wide range of products and services and focus on workplace safety solutions.

Brandon Martindale, Partner at Graycliff, said, “ We are proud of all we have accomplished over the last three years, which could not have been done without the hard work and dedication of Bill and the team at Ballymore and their unwavering focus on safety, quality, innovation, and partnership. We believe Ballymore is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory, and we look forward to seeing what the team will achieve with OEP’s support.”

“ Graycliff’s support and guidance were integral in getting us to where we are today,” said Bill Frame, Ballymore CEO. “ The improvements we’ve made to our product offering, talent, branding, and operations have given us the tools to grow into a true market leader and full-scale provider of safety solutions across North America. We look forward to partnering with OEP to achieve this vision.”

Fairmount Partners and BlackArch Partners served as co-financial advisors to Graycliff Partners and Ballymore, while Akerman LLP served as legal counsel.

About Graycliff Partners LP

Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.

About Ballymore Safety Products

Ballymore Safety Products, since its inception, has been known for making custom access stands, platforms and systems. Today, over 1,800 distributors turn to Ballymore for their conventional and special access needs. Throughout the years, Ballymore's reputation for high quality equipment manufactured in steel, aluminum, and stainless steel has resulted in contracts with major corporations, including household retailers and industrial producers and suppliers. Learn more at www.ballymore.com.