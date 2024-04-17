Backbase Enters Strategic Relationship With EverBank to Enhance Commercial and Treasury Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, announces its collaboration with EverBank, a nationwide provider of high-value financial services to consumer and commercial clients, to support the bank’s ongoing digital transformation. This strategic relationship signifies EverBank's commitment to advancing its commercial and treasury banking sectors, aligning with its growth objectives.

EverBank selected the Engagement Banking Platform for its ability to provide a robust and flexible commercial banking experience. This collaboration not only allows EverBank to implement a new online commercial banking and treasury platform, but also lays the groundwork for future growth.

“We chose Backbase not only for their client-focused philosophy and approach, but also the platform’s flexibility and functionality, which are vital for realizing our long-term strategic goals,” said Colby Mangers, SVP, Head of Digital Innovation and Transformation at EverBank. “The platform’s modern architecture will help fuel our digital transformation needs now and into the future. As a digital bank with a growing national footprint, we plan to grow exponentially by expanding our service offerings and customer base.”

Under the agreement between the two companies, Backbase will become the comprehensive solution for EverBank’s commercial clients and their subsequent treasury needs, such as domestic and international wire transfer, ACH transactions, FX dealings and rate monitoring, as well as online banking. The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform will provide integrated payment solutions for multiple loan payments systems, facilitate waterfall payment distributions, and provide the full-service capabilities that larger commercial customers and treasury clients demand, including international financial operations, payment scheduling and real-time fraud monitoring. Additionally, EverBank will utilize Backbase for managing deposits in both traditional and world markets commercial banking sectors.

“We’re proud to be a part of EverBank’s ongoing digital transformation and are committed to enhancing their customer experience, strengthening their competitive edge and fueling their future growth,” said Rich Kiel, Managing Director and Head of Enterprise Sales at Backbase. “Our experience and understanding of the commercial banking industry has allowed us to provide the insights as well as the technology platform that EverBank needs as they look to further advance their commercial division.”

Discover more about the partnership between Backbase and EverBank at the Engage Americas event in Miami (April 23, 2024). More information about this event, speakers and sessions can be found here.

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.

We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.

Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 120 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, Truist, and TPBank.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. (“EverBank”) is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank’s commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.