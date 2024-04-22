Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in South Carolina through its partnership with Todd Schlesinger, MD, and his team at Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston, based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Schlesinger, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston has a solid reputation of providing high-quality dermatology and cosmetic services to patients in Charleston, SC, and surrounding communities. Dr. Schlesinger is joined in his practice by Kimberly Maino, MD, John Hendrick, PA-C, Ryan Trout, PA-C, Amanda Geiter, PA-C, and Madeline Pence, PA-C, in providing personalized and professional skin care to the communities they serve.

Dr. Schlesinger is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY) Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and completed his dermatology residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Kimberly Maino is a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon who earned her medical degree at Medical University of South Carolina and completed her dermatology residency at Uniformed Services University National Capital Consortium.

Dr. Schlesinger commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany. Epiphany has been committed to the state of South Carolina since entering the Greenville market in 2022 and making patients their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology care for our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Schlesinger and his team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Schlesinger and his colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the communities they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in South Carolina.”

Through this partnership, Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 90 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.