COTA Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sanofi to Leverage Real-World Data and AI to Accelerate Cancer Trials

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COTA, a leader in real-world data (RWD) and analytics for oncology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sanofi to use RWD and artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the speed of oncology trials, including for multiple myeloma. The partnership will be valuable to understand clinical outcomes that may ultimately be beneficial for patients living with cancer.

COTA’s RWD offers critical insights into effective cancer treatment pathways and will provide valuable context on key patient populations.

“Our collaboration with Sanofi has the potential to enable more patients and their families to benefit from breakthrough treatments in an expedited time frame,” said Dr. C.K. Wang, an oncologist and COTA’s chief medical officer. “We are providing high-quality RWD enabled by new AI-based tools to accelerate pharmaceutical research and improve patient care.”

The project will focus on a series of questions pertinent and relevant to multiple myeloma seeking to develop a deeper understanding of the increasingly complex treatment landscape of the disease. Potential results of this partnership could impact and guide future clinical study designs as well as inform the interpretation of results of ongoing and future trials within the context of the current standard of care for multiple myeloma patients.

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care through the use of real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com.