Great Clips ® Encourages Fans to Share Hockey Hair Flows for Enshrinement in the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and NHLPA, today launched its annual Show Your Flow campaign, which encourages hockey fans to share photos and videos of their unique and individual Hockey Hair flows for the chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. Last year, Great Clips and a panel of judges selected the first six-member class of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame from nearly 4,000 submissions. This year, Great Clips is giving fans the chance to vote on the second class of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame.

This exciting campaign aligns with Great Clips’ renewal of their multiyear North American partnership with the NHL and NHLPA that began in April 2019. In addition to continuing to serve as the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and NHLPA, Great Clips will continue receiving brand exposure during all national U.S. and Canada Stanley Cup Playoffs game broadcasts and at tentpole NHL events, including NHL® All-Star Weekend and NHL Winter Classic®. As part of the renewal, Great Clips will receive broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during marquee NHL events and all Stanley Cup Playoff game broadcasts. Great Clips now also receives weekly brand exposure across the NHL’s vast digital and social media channels through a new “Flowments” social media campaign, which features hockey hair styles of current NHL players.

The Show Your Flow campaign will run from April 17 to May 5. During this time, fans can post a photo or video that best showcases their Hockey Hair on Instagram, X and TikTok, including the hashtags #ShowYourFlow and #Contest and tagging @GreatClips as part of their post. To enter on Facebook, fans must comment on the campaign launch post on the brand’s U.S. or Canada Facebook pages with a video or photo showing their Hockey Hair, including the hashtags #ShowYourFlow and #Contest. For complete contest and sweepstakes rules and information, click here.

Great Clips has enlisted NHL players Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) and William Karlsson (Vegas Golden Knights), along with gold medalist and professional women’s hockey player, Hilary Knight, to help spread the word about how fans can #ShowYourFlow. These hockey stars also make up The Hockey Hair Hall of Fame voting panel. Along with Great Clips, Inc. this panel of judges will assess and select twelve finalists. Fans will then help decide the best flows for the 2024 virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame by voting daily at GreatClips.com/HockeyHair. The six submissions with the most votes will officially be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame.

The six inductees will also receive two tickets to attend an NHL game of their choice during the 2024-2025 regular season, a $300 USD Great Clips gift card (or equivalent value in CAD), a $300 USD NHLShop.com gift card (or equivalent value in CAD), autographed hockey pucks from NHL stars Matthew Tkachuk and William Karlsson, as well as being featured on Great Clips social and online channels.

Great Clips has also partnered with popular hockey influencers to help spread the word about how fans can earn their place in the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. Show Your Flow partners include Canadian rapper OGR Scintilla, Olly and Jacob from On the Bench, best friend group The Hockey Guys and sports-loving mother of two, Rosie (TheHustlingMama) all received fresh haircuts and created unique content to excite their followers to participate in this year’s Show Your Flow campaign, including an original rap from OGR Scintilla. To view a Show Your Flow compilation video, click here.

Great Clips will put a spotlight on the Show Your Flow campaign throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup® Playoffs including in a national TV commercial, on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards during NHL broadcasts, in digital ads and in Great Clips salons across the U.S. and Canada.

“ For hockey fans, their hair is the ultimate expression of feeling confident, and Great Clips is proud to provide a platform for them to share their flows as well as memorialize some of the greatest styles through the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “ As the official hair salon of the NHL and NHLPA for the last five years, we’ve enjoyed spotlighting great Hockey Hair flows across this sport - from the players to the fans. And through a new partnership renewal with the NHL and NHLPA, we’re looking forward to continuing our celebration of Hockey Hair as well as offering quality haircuts to fans everywhere for years to come.”

“ We are thrilled to extend and build upon our longstanding relationship with Great Clips,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development. “ Hockey Hair continues to be a unique and ubiquitous aspect to the sport of hockey. Leveraging that touchpoint with our fans to build an activation platform that allows Great Clips to engage them in a very unique and distinctive way is the gold standard of how we look to develop our partnerships.”

“ We are excited to be renewing our partnership with Great Clips,” said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director of Marketing and Community Relations. “ Through the partnership, players continue to have the chance to showcase their individualism and hairstyles through unique and fun campaigns like ‘Show Your Flow’ and we look forward to expanding on those opportunities with Great Clips for players going forward.”

For more information, visit www.GreatClips.com/HockeyHair.

NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by nearly 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 29,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit app.GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 24years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.