Guaranty Bank & Trust Announces Educational Partnership With Texas A&M University-Texarkana

MT. PLEASANT, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. is pleased to announce a groundbreaking academic partnership with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, aimed at fostering education and professional development for its full-time employees. This collaboration will facilitate the pursuit of accessible, quality education within the Texarkana community.

Commencing on April 12, 2024, at the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus, this partnership exemplifies Guaranty Bank & Trust's commitment to investing in the growth and advancement of its workforce. Through this initiative, full-time employees of the bank will have the opportunity to enroll in courses at Texas A&M University-Texarkana at a reduced cost, empowering them to pursue higher education without compromising their professional commitments.

Expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration, Dr. Ross Alexander, President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana, remarked, "Guaranty Bank & Trust understands the profound impact of an educated workforce, not only within their organization but also on the broader community. We are delighted to extend this opportunity to their employees, enabling them to access affordable, high-quality education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

This partnership underscores the shared values of both institutions, emphasizing the importance of education as a catalyst for personal and professional growth. By providing accessible pathways to higher education, Guaranty Bank & Trust and Texas A&M University-Texarkana aim to empower individuals to reach their full potential while contributing to the continued prosperity of the Texarkana region.

About Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A.

Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., whose parent company is Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. headquartered in Addison, TX (NYSE: GNTY) has 33 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2024, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.