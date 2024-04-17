Just Women’s Sports and National Women’s Soccer League Renew Media Partnership for 2024 Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just Women’s Sports (JWS), the leading multimedia platform dedicated exclusively to women's sports, today announced it’s teaming up with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for the third consecutive year as an official media partner.

The key components of the partnership:

JWS has secured the rights to continue distributing official NWSL game highlights and content for the upcoming season

JWS and the NWSL will work together to drive consistent tune-in and fan engagement

JWS will also have a prominent presence at NWSL Championship Weekend, including hosting the Official Championship Party for the third year in a row

From its launch, JWS has been a go-to platform for NWSL fans. The platform’s social coverage boasted an eye-popping 10% engagement rate on NWSL content in 2023. During last year’s NWSL Championship Weekend, JWS drove 44 million social impressions while also hosting an on-site super show featuring three World Cup winners among seven NWSL stars.

“Over the last two seasons, Just Women’s Sports has been a valuable partner to the NWSL as we continue our mission of meaningfully growing the league brand, engaging existing fanbases and attracting new audiences in unique and dynamic ways,” said Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Julie Haddon. “We’re excited to continue working alongside the JWS team to capitalize on the unprecedented growth, engagement and enthusiasm around our sport and women’s sports more broadly.”

“We’re excited to partner again with the NWSL, the leading professional women’s soccer league in the world,” said JWS CEO & Founder, Haley Rosen. “Our goal at Just Women’s Sports is to help leagues and teams grow their audiences by making it easy and fun to be a women’s sports fan. With this partnership, we’re able to showcase the league globally by highlighting the incredible talent and personalities of these world-class athletes.”

