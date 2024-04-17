Sidus Space Partners with Orbital Transports to Expand Market Reach

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced it has joined Orbital Transports Partner Program to expand the Company’s market reach within the global space industry.

The Orbital Transports Partner Program is a community of companies, suppliers, and subcontractors working together to solve space mission challenges for our Customer and Partner companies. The Orbital Transports SmallSat Catalog is an Internet web portal that provides partner companies with a new distribution channel and access to new markets by aggregating space products and services into a comprehensive marketplace.

Sidus Space is offering technology integration services on our 100kg LizzieSat satellite bus platform on our confirmed launches. LizzieSat can also be contracted as a dedicated bus for one-off missions or at scale for full constellation deployment. Additionally, Sidus Space is offering our FeatherEdge high-performance edge computing platform to support on-orbit intelligent operations and in-situ A.I. applications.

"We look forward to working with Orbital Transports to raise our visibility in the global market and reach a wider audience in the space industry through the Orbital Transports SmallSat Catalog,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “Orbital Transports provides us with an additional distribution channel and connects us with a broader market base where we can gain additional business opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sidus Space to the Orbital Transport partner network,” said David Hurst, CEO of Orbital Transports. “Space is a collaborative enterprise; none of us have all the answers. The key to success is knowing where to find the answers. Our partner network facilitates connections with people and companies who have those answers and can solve your challenges.”

View Sidus Space’s listings in Orbital Transports SmallSat Catalog here.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Orbital Transports

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Orbital Transports delivers complete small satellite programs, from initial concept through completed mission. The company handles end-to-end space logistics by managing complex operations involving the space vehicles, human resources, facilities, and services required for successful space missions. In addition to space logistics, Orbital Transports provides the SmallSat Catalog, a one-stop shop for all your smallsat supply chain needs. For more information about our small satellite mission services, or about becoming a member of our partner network and having your products and services considered for the SmallSat Catalog, contact David Hurst at +1 (773) 218-6151, info@orbitaltransports.com, or visit: https://www.orbitaltransports.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.