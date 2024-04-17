Rockwell Medical Continues to Expand its Distribution Capabilities in Western United States

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that it entered into a product purchase agreement with one of the largest health systems in the Mountain West region of the United States. Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will supply this health system with the Company's liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate hemodialysis concentrates, cleaning agents, hemodialysis concentrates mixers and any additional products offered by Rockwell Medical.

"We are proud to be a part of this health system's efforts to ensure patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease receive a cutting-edge, fully integrated and coordinated experience throughout their continuum of kidney care," said Tim Chole, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Rockwell Medical. "By further expanding our distribution capabilities to support this and other dialysis providers within the Mountain West region of the United States, we know that our hemodialysis portfolio of products will continue to have an impact on a broader patient population."

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient's home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States.

