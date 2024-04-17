Painting Homes, Changing Lives: Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa Provides Pro Bono Bedroom Painting for Pediatric Cancer Patients with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa, in collaboration with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), is proud to announce a heartwarming initiative aimed at bringing joy and comfort to pediatric cancer patients and their families. Through their non-profit arm, Fresh Coat Cares, Matt Boden, owner of Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa, is leading the charge to provide pro bono painting projects for children undergoing cancer treatment.

"I am deeply honored to be able to give back to the pediatric cancer community," says Matt Boden. "Having gone through cancer myself, I understand the importance of creating a positive and uplifting environment during or after treatment. Through Fresh Coat Cares, we aim to bring some brightness and cheer into the lives of these brave children and their families."

Christopher Geib, Chief Development Officer of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa and Fresh Coat Cares in this meaningful endeavor. Their generosity and commitment to supporting pediatric cancer patients align perfectly with our mission to fund research to eliminate childhood cancer."

The first project under this partnership took place on April 11, 2024, for Antonella, a pediatric cancer patient residing in Riverview. This initiative coincides with the upcoming Fashion Funds the Cure show in April, where Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa will extend their pro bono painting services to all participating families.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa, visit https://freshcoatpainters.com/locations/tampa/ or contact Matt Boden at mboden@freshcoatpainters.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa:

Fresh Coat Painters of Tampa is a locally owned and operated painting company dedicated to providing high-quality painting services to residential and commercial clients in the Tampa Bay area. Led by Matt Boden, the company is committed to excellence, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, the NPCF strives to make a difference in the lives of pediatric cancer patients and their families.