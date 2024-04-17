AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited Under Review With Negative Implications

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) of Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited (CAIL) (Nigeria). CAIL is the non-life insurance subsidiary of Custodian Investment Plc.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of CAIL have been placed under review with negative implications following a series of material Nigerian Naira devaluations spanning 2023 and 2024. Although the company holds significant surplus foreign currency investments that typically would be beneficial while its domestic currency is devaluing, initial indications are that CAIL’s risk-adjusted capitalisation has deteriorated instead. The ratings will remain under review until AM Best has fully assessed the company’s audited financial statements for year-end 2023 and first quarter of 2024.

