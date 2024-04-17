The Modern Data Company Strengthens Leadership Team with Saurabh Gupta as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Built on DataOS®, the world's first data operating system, businesses can now create data products with ease! No more data as a project for every new use case. Treat it as a product, and unlock the power of AI and GenAI for a future fueled by insights.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Modern Data Company, a leader in data management and the inventor of the world's first data operating system, DataOS®, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Gupta, a seasoned leader with expertise in strategic planning and revenue generation, as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Most recently, Mr. Gupta served as the Head of Data Strategy and Governance at Thoughtworks, a global technology and data consulting company.

In this role, Saurabh will be responsible for all revenue generation initiatives and driving strategic growth. He will lead the company's sales, marketing, and strategy teams, ensuring a cohesive approach to market leadership and customer success. He brings over two decades of experience building and leading successful teams to simplify data and drive large data-driven business transformation.

“Saurabh’s proven track record in driving strategic growth initiatives and data-centric transformations makes him the ideal candidate for this critical leadership role,” said Srujan Akula, CEO and Cofounder of The Modern Data Company. “His experience positions him perfectly to translate our vision into tangible results as we navigate the evolving landscape of data and AI.”

Mr. Gupta brings a wealth of experience to The Modern Data Company. His career spans leadership roles at prestigious organizations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Thoughtworks, the World Bank, and DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE).

“I am honored to join The Modern Data Company at a time of tremendous opportunity in the data space,” said Saurabh Gupta. “By combining strategic vision with a data-driven approach to revenue growth, we will propel the DataOS to even greater heights. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to unlock our full potential by delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company revolutionizes data management with DataOS®, the world's first data operating system. This unified platform empowers enterprises to build comprehensive data products and simplify data management. DataOS® frees teams to focus on driving real value from data, accelerating their journey to becoming a truly data-driven and AI-ready organization.

See The Modern Data Company at CDOIQ 2024 in Cambridge, MA.

