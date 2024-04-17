UnitedHealthcare Selected to Serve Medicaid Members in Michigan Through the Comprehensive Health Care Program

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Michigan as one of the nine managed care organizations to administer the Comprehensive Health Care Program (CHCP).

The CHCP serves more than 2.1 million Michigan residents, providing health insurance and benefits to low-income Michigan residents, children, pregnant women, seniors and individuals living with disabilities. Through these statewide programs, Medicaid beneficiaries have access to comprehensive services to support their physical and behavioral health, including regular doctor visits, preventive care, screenings, vaccinations, dental check-ups and other critical services.

“We are honored to continue working with our partners at MDHHS to serve the people of Michigan,” said Dennis Mouras, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Michigan. “We are committed to expanding access to high-quality equitable healthcare and working to reduce disparities for the communities we have the privilege to serve.”

The contract, effective October 1, 2024, will allow UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Michigan to continue serve individuals who qualify for Medicaid through CHCP in regions 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Michigan has provided benefits and care to the people of Michigan for more than 20 years. UnitedHealthcare serves more than 944,000 people enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans in Michigan, with a network of 151 hospitals, and over 58,900 physicians and other care providers statewide. Currently, UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, employs over 3,100 individuals across the state.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.6 million physicians and care professionals, and 8,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn.