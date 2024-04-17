Wavelynx and SwiftConnect Win the SIA New Product Showcase Award for Industry’s First Corporate Badge in Google Wallet Deployment

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SwiftConnect, the leader in connected access enablement, and Wavelynx, a provider of interoperable and secure access solutions, today announced they are winners of the 2024 Security Industry Association's (SIA) New Product Showcase Award for Identification Management and Credentialing for their joint market launch of corporate badge in Google Wallet.

The companies partnered to be the first to deploy the solution at Stream Realty Partners’ RiverSouth Austin. From parking, exterior doors, and elevator kiosks to interior doors, amenity spaces, and smart lockers, tenants and employees with Android devices can now utilize the self-service, on-demand provisioning capabilities of NFC wallets, powered by SwiftConnect and Wavelynx.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for expanding the security industry to the mainstream market with corporate badge in Google Wallet. Through a culture of interoperability and products that lead the market in performance, customer adoption is reaching a feverish pitch,” Rob Lydic, President of Wavelynx.

SwiftConnect’s connected access integration platform, coupled with Wavelynx mobile credentials and readers, empower tenants and employees with seamless access based on their permissions, aligning with the digital lifestyles individuals seek to bridge their personal and workplace experiences. Administrators benefit from leveraging their existing IT and access control systems to streamline and centralize access management for increased operational efficiencies.

“This award reinforces the power of SwiftConnect’s AccessCloud integration platform, which leverages customers’ existing infrastructures to deliver a delightful, hassle-free access journey to Android device users. We are incredibly honored to be the first to now bring connected access to virtually anyone with a mobile device with our launch of corporate badge in Google Wallet,” said Matt Kopel, co-CEO and President of SwiftConnect.

Since its inception in 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2024, following significant deliberations, the 31 judges presented awards for technologies covering 30 product and service categories.

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is the leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things by ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be. Powering connected access experiences for commercial real estate owners and enterprises across financial and professional services, life sciences, technology, and other leading organizations, our platform integrates with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to provide authorized access to everything, everywhere through centralized access management. We provide a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and a foundation of security and privacy that administrators trust so you can navigate your world better. For more information, visit www.swiftconnect.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wavelynx

Wavelynx was founded in 2013 on the belief that simplicity and flexibility are the best path forward to simplify the integration of legacy, current, and future technologies. We provide an open and secure access control platform that allows businesses to modernize authentication technology at the pace and path that is right for them. We believe that credentials should seamlessly integrate into your workflows, that key management should be simpler to administer, and that migration should be at the pace and path that is right for your business. Our reader and credential solutions free businesses from the constraints of proprietary access control systems through flexibility, choice, and control. With Wavelynx, customers have greater freedom to modernize their authentication technology for any endpoint, any system, and any business. For more information, visit www.wavelynx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.