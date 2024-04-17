Generations Federal Credit Union Partners with Q2 to Reach Younger Members

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that Generations Federal Credit Union (Generations FCU) has partnered with Q2 to offer a comprehensive suite of in-demand digital banking services and experiences. Generations FCU rapidly transformed its member experience by leveraging Q2's digital banking platform, Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Marketplace, which allows the credit union to integrate third-party fintech solutions seamlessly into its digital banking experience and offer innovative services directly to members.

Founded in 1940, San Antonio-based Generations FCU has approximately $800 million in assets and serves many younger members as well as small businesses and commercial enterprises. The credit union began its partnership with Q2 in 2020, knowing it needed to modernize its digital experience to meet the demands of its growing membership in the San Antonio community. Since then, the partnership has expanded to include new innovative solutions within Q2’s technology stack, including deploying solutions for small business owners through Q2 Marketplace’s fintech partners.

“Our expanding partnership with Q2 positions Generations FCU as a leader in providing the most relevant digital services to both our current and up-and-coming members,” said Jessica Hernandez, vice president of Operations, Generations Federal Credit Union. “Feedback related to our digital experience has been overwhelmingly positive, validating the bold move we’ve taken to enhance and streamline the financial lives of our members.”

“As credit unions seek to engage younger generations, digital-first functionality is essential,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president, Product Management, Q2. “Q2 is proud to support forward-looking credit unions like Generations FCU to help expand and strengthen their member relationships by delivering innovative and differentiated services.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About Generations Federal Credit Union

Generations Federal Credit Union was founded to serve employees of the City of San Antonio, expanding to serve SA Fire Department and SA Police Department employees. It now serves over 50,000 Consumer and Commercial members with multiple branch locations and virtual banking services, and holds nearly $800 million in assets. Members enjoy competitive dividends and loan rates with low fees, and nationwide access through shared branching and electronic services. Generations FCU seeks to enhance the quality of life throughout its eight-county Field of Membership by promoting financial well-being, as well as through supporting and volunteering with community-serving organizations.