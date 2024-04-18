Pivot Health Launches Proprietary Short-Term Medical Insurance Product Underwritten by Pan-American Life Insurance Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivot Health by HealthCare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions, announced it has partnered with Pan-American Life Insurance Company (PALIC) to market short-term medical (STM) insurance in more than 25 states.

“Pivot Health has been a market leader in the short-term medical insurance space since 2016. Our experienced team is eager to expand Pivot’s product portfolio with Pan-American because of its unique positioning that captures the primary needs consumers and insurance brokers are asking for when seeking an insurance solution while between major medical health insurance policies,” said Deirdre Ragan, President of Pivot Health. “A short-term policy from Pan-American policies will give Pivot Health access to unlimited doctor office visits, zero copays for hospitalization, waived deductible requirements for routine screenings, and more. Pivot Health is now poised to offer multiple STM insurance solutions from various carriers no matter what the healthcare landscape looks like in the coming years.”

Short-term medical insurance is a temporary solution for individuals who have missed the open enrollment period, are in an employer waiting period, are aging off a parent’s health insurance plan, an early retiree without access to Medicare, and other life situations that inhibit an individual from getting primary medical health insurance coverage. Pivot Health short-term medical plans also offer free telemedicine visits and Point Health advocacy services to help policyholders find doctors or facilities in their local area, set timely appointments, and know healthcare pricing for services before an initial visit or treatment begins.

“This partnership with the short-term medical specialists at Pivot Health is a significant milestone for Pan-American Accident & Health,” said J.J. Lafleur, Vice President U.S. Group, Pan-American Life. “Pivot Health’s unmatched digital channels facilitate the immediate expansion of our diverse offering of short-term medical insurance plans, designed to address the unique needs of individual and family healthcare expenses in today’s landscape.”

About Pivot Health (a HealthCare.com company)

Launched in 2016, Pivot Health is an insurance product development, management and marketing company led by an experienced team of health insurance professionals managing over $7 billion of insurance premium. The company has proprietary products and dedicated relationships with several national carriers. Pivot Health was acquired in 2018 by HealthCare.com, the nation’s largest privately-owned search-and-compare health insurance shopping platform. For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com and www.healthcare.com.

About Pan-American Life Insurance Group

Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas, has been delivering trusted financial services since 1911. The New Orleans-based Group is comprised of more than twenty-member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers top-rated individual and/or group life, accident and health insurance, employee benefits and financial services in 49 states, the District of Columbia (DC), Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Group has affiliates and branches in Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and 13 Caribbean markets, including Barbados, Cayman Islands, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago. For more information, visit the Pan-American Life website at palig.com, follow us on Facebook @PanAmericanLife, Twitter @PanAmericanLife, Instagram @panamericanlife.latam, and connect with us on LinkedIn at Pan-American Life Insurance Group.