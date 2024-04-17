PriorityONE Credit Union of Florida Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

SUNRISE, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PriorityONE Credit Union of Florida (PriorityONE), a leading credit union in Florida, has announced a new partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans across the communities it serves.

“ PriorityONE is committed to enhancing the financial lives of our members and becoming the prominent financial institution in the community through innovation and trust,” said Deana Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer at PriorityONE Credit Union of Florida. " With Upstart, we are able to deliver a modern, online personal lending experience that expands access to affordable credit to more people across our community.”

PriorityONE became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in April 2023. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet PriorityONE’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a PriorityONE-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“ We are excited that PriorityONE Credit Union of Florida is part of the Upstart Referral Network,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ PriorityONE is able to gain new members while providing more creditworthy people in the community with affordable credit.”

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About PriorityONE Credit Union of Florida

PriorityONE Credit Union of Florida is a not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving the community since 1948. With a mission focused on enhancing the financial lives of its members through consistent exceptional service, PriorityONE offers a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to help members achieve their financial goals. Their offerings include checking and savings accounts, auto loans, online and mobile banking services for convenient access, as well as home equity loans and various other financial products. PriorityONE prides itself on its member-focused approach, which is supported by knowledgeable representatives who strive to provide personalized assistance to each member. To learn more, visit www.priorityonefl.org.