DoseMe Expands Global Footprint as Premier Hospitals and Cancer Centers across Australia Continue to Adopt Bayesian Dosing

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) software, is pleased to announce the continued growth in Australia. The precision dosing software has informed over 400,000 dosing decisions, benefiting more than 10,000 patients and gaining the trust of over 1,000 clinicians nationwide. Our presence has been solidified through collaboration with premier hospitals and cancer center customers, such as Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Westmead Children’s Hospital, Austin Hospital, Royal Perth Hospital, Tasmanian Health Service, and Royal North Shore Hospital, underscoring our commitment to advancing patient care through state-of-the-art dosing technology.

With strong roots in Australia, DoseMe’s reputation for being at the forefront of innovation continues to grow by offering narrow therapeutic drug index models across a wide range of cohorts and various therapeutic areas, including vancomycin and other anti-infectives, aminoglycosides, biologics, transplant medicine, cardiovascular, coagulation management, and oncology. DoseMe is harnessing the power of AI to accelerate an already impressive pipeline of new drug model development, which is a massive part of the company's strategic growth plan.

“Doctors and pharmacists in Australia collaborate on quality use of medicines, and optimal dosing is one area that is getting a lot of attention,” stated Tony Lai, Senior Pharmacist, Antimicrobial Stewardship/Infectious Diseases, at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Australia. “To reach clinical targets faster, we see incredible benefits from utilizing a Bayesian dosing platform like DoseMeRx to help standardize workflows and optimize therapeutic drug monitoring programs with ease.”

Optimizing drug dosage in patients, particularly in those at risk of or suffering from acute kidney injury (AKI), is a complex yet critical endeavor. Clinicians face the dual challenge of reaching therapeutic targets expeditiously while minimizing the potential for toxicity. The traditional “start low and go slow" methodology, while cautious, may not always align with the urgency of clinical situations. DoseMeRx leverages advanced algorithms to precisely calculate individualized doses to rapidly achieve clinical targets without compromising safety. This approach is supported by research indicating substantial reductions in patient mortality, minimized risk profiles, and overall improved clinical outcomes.

“It is exciting to see the global demand around precision dosing, with Australia continuing to be a trailblazer,” said Paul Edwards, CEO of DoseMe. "We attribute the uptick to the broader implementation of precision medicine protocols and advancements across health systems. Since we are the only MIPD platform that is TGA-approved and HITRUST certified, customers can rest easy knowing that we insist on quality and the highest level of patient data security.”

DoseMeRx is a game-changing solution that enables customers to accelerate their precision dosing strategies with superior analytics and reporting. The guideposts of DoseMe’s ongoing investment are to improve overall clinical expertise and valuable clinical decision support to assist customers in offering the highest quality patient care.

This surge in clientele was boosted by strategic partnerships worldwide, underscoring DoseMe's commitment to global expansion and continuous innovation to deliver advanced precision dosing.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories