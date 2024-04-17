Flashfood Reaches Milestone of 100 Million Pounds Diverted from Landfill and Announces B Corp Certification

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Flashfood announced a major milestone on the path to eliminating retail food waste: 100 million pounds of food diverted from landfills to dinner tables across North America, equivalent to more than 83 million meals and more than $250 million dollars saved on groceries. This double-sided impact highlights the win-win nature of the Flashfood marketplace: Flashfood is both more sustainable, and more affordable. The planet wins, shoppers win, families win.

“Flashfood was founded with the singular mission to reduce food waste in grocery stores. With around 30% of all food that moves through a grocery store going to waste, this is obviously an urgent issue with an enormous environmental impact. But the other side of the coin is that at the same time, people are being forced to compromise on the food they eat. They purchase food with a lower nutritional value, or they simply go with less. This is unacceptable and fundamentally immoral. Both of these problems should not exist at the same time.”

Flashfood is also now proud to be a Certified B Corporation, joining a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. Read more about Flashfood’s choice to pursue B Corporation Certification on the company’s website.

Flashfood launched its first store in February 2017, and announced the 50 million pound milestone in the fall of 2022, doubling that impact less than 18 months later.

These company milestones are a moment of celebration after 12 months preparing the internal infrastructure, security and technology architecture for rapid growth. The company kicked off 2024 with a flurry, announcing the appointments of CEO Nicholas Bertram, Chief Customer Officer Jordan Schenck and Head of Data & Analytics Rosie Poultney, as well introducing a completely new visual identity including new branding, logo, colorway and more.

In March of 2024, Flashfood announced a partnership with The Save Mart Companies, a California-based grocer operating 194 stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx in California and Western Nevada. The launch marked Flashfood’s first large-scale arrival to the Bay Area and an important partnership for food waste in an area with high costs of living and high rates of food waste.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is on a mission to feed families, not landfills. The app marketplace connects shoppers with fresh produce, meat and other groceries at up to 50% off. By partnering with retailers across North America, Flashfood offers shoppers nutritious staples at affordable prices, and reduces the amount of food going to landfills. Flashfood is a remote-first company currently partnered with more than 2,000 stores across 20 store banners, 20 states in the US and 10 provinces in Canada. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com.