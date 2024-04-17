ARC Fertility Teams Up with Pittsburgh Business Group on Health: Webinar Addresses Strategic Role of Reproductive Health Benefits for Self-Insured Employers

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC Fertility (ARC), a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers, health plans, unions and their members, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health (PBGH). The webinar, "Empowering the Workforce: The Strategic Imperative of Reproductive Health Benefits in Modern Workplace Culture," will shed light on the critical role of fertility benefits in today's evolving healthcare landscape and their impact on employee well-being, company culture and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals.

When: April 23 from 12:00-1:00 PM ET (9:00-10:00 AM PT).

Speakers:

Mike Stancil, CEO and President, PBGH

David Adamson, MD Founder and CEO, ARC

ARC Jennifer Littlepage, Senior Director, Human Resources, National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)

Cost: This educational webinar is FREE for PBGH members and $49 for non-members. Register here.

"Reproductive health benefits are no longer just a perk but a strategic imperative for employers looking to attract and retain top talent while fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment,” says Dr. Adamson. “Our webinar with PBGH will explore the transformative power of fertility benefits and provide actionable steps for employers to maximize their value for both employees and organizations."

As reproductive health continues to gain prominence in the realm of employee benefits, this webinar aims to provide practical insights and strategies for brokers, health plans and employers to effectively introduce and communicate fertility benefits in the workplace. Through successful case studies and data-driven insights, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the long-term financial benefits, positive impact on company culture and engagement, and alignment with DEI goals and social determinants of health (SDOH) initiatives.

Stancil adds, "We are thrilled to partner with ARC Fertility for this important discussion on reproductive health benefits. As employers navigate the complexities of modern healthcare, understanding the strategic significance of fertility benefits is crucial for driving employee well-being, engagement and organizational success."

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers, employers, health plans and TPAs. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages with externally validated superior outcomes at lower cost and innovative pricing. ARC provides comprehensive women's health services through optional pharmacy, pregnancy, return to work, menopause and emotional health programs as well as financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/