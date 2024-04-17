Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: WDI) announced today the results of the votes cast at the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders held April 12, 2024.

Nisha Kumar and Jane Trust were elected as Class III Trustees of the Fund by holders of record of the Fund’s outstanding common shares to hold office until the annual meeting of shareholders in the year 2027, or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified, or until they resign or are otherwise removed.

In addition, the stockholders voted to ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accountants of the Fund for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company that is managed by Franklin Templeton Fund Adviser, LLC (formerly known as Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC) (“FTFA”), and subadvised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC ("WAMCo") and certain of WAMCo’s foreign-based affiliates. FTFA and WAMCo are both indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources Inc., a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton.

