Centric Infrastructure Group Selects Aria Billing Cloud for Convergent Billing Across its Utilities and Telecommunications Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, announces that Centric Infrastructure Group, LLC (Centric), a Texas-based natural gas distributor and fiber optic telecommunications service provider, has chosen Aria Billing Cloud for convergent billing across all lines of business after a rigorous evaluation process. Integrated with Salesforce Communications Cloud within the AI-Optimized Concept-to-Care solution, Aria will enable Centric to deliver unparalleled customer experiences and engagement.

This collaboration showcases a prime example of Aria-Salesforce implementation transcending telecommunications, highlighting the versatility and experience of the partnered solution in serving diverse industries, including energy and utilities. Aria’s strategic SI partner Prodapt, an industry leader in Order-to-Cash transformations, will be leading the implementation.

"Centric is dedicated to delivering unmatched customer experiences through the integration of Salesforce and Aria. Our commitment to seamless interactions is reshaping customer engagement," stated Ross Buttermore, CFO of Centric. "Additionally, we anticipate that the agility of Aria's cloud platform will facilitate scalability and enable us to explore additional services and products to meet the needs of consumers and businesses."

"Centric is a forward-thinking, innovative business that has successfully leveraged its trusted name and legacy in the utilities market to expand into telecommunications and deliver even greater value to its customers," said Tom Dibble, President & CEO, Aria Systems. "As the latest addition to our fast-growing portfolio of telco customers, Centric is also the first multi-industry enterprise to adopt our joint solution with Salesforce."

Centric joins a roster of esteemed service providers leveraging the advanced billing capabilities offered by the joint Aria-Salesforce solution, alongside ENet, EXA, Liberty Latin America, M1, REV, Telstra, and numerous others.

"Our goal is to help service providers streamline complex processes so they can better serve their customers,” said David Fan, Vice President and General Manager of Communications Cloud at Salesforce. “Through our joint solution with Aria, we're empowering enterprises across various markets to leverage real-time data, CRM and AI insights to deliver personalized customer experiences and drive innovation across their businesses.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About Centric Infrastructure Group, LLC:

Centric Infrastructure Group, LLC (Centric), headquartered in Texas, is a premier provider of natural gas distribution and fiber optic telecommunications services. Positioned as a leader in infrastructure innovation, Centric seamlessly integrates gas and fiber solutions to enhance both residential and commercial development. Its distinctive dual-service model sets Centric apart from competitors, delivering unmatched reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction.