Mundipharma and Vectura announce plans to reformulate flutiform® (fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate) pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) as a commitment to reducing the product’s carbon footprint

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mundipharma and Vectura will now progress development of the reformulation of flutiform® (fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate) following long-term collaboration, planning and lab-scale development work. The reformulation will ultimately ensure a comparable effective product for patients and further reduce its impact on the environment.

The product is an established pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) for the treatment of asthma, where the use of a combination product is appropriate, and has been available on the market for more than a decade.3

It currently uses the approved apaflurane hydrofluoroalkane 227 (HFA-227), a type of fluorinated greenhouse gas, as its propellant.3 European Union regulation on these types of gases aims to reduce their use, and therefore their emissions, by two-thirds by 2030.1

Work is already under way to source an alternative to the HFA-227 gas used in fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate pMDI. This new collaboration will revitalise the efforts to identify and switch to a more environmentally friendly propellant. If successful, this will result in a significantly lower impact on global warming and alignment with European Union regulation on fluorinated greenhouse gases.1

With more than 262 million people living with asthma globally, the reformulation of some asthma treatments to reduce carbon emissions could have a significant impact on the global carbon footprint.4,5

“We are dedicated to positively influencing the life of asthma patients across the globe. This is the first step in our long-term plan to develop a near-zero-emissions asthma inhaler. We are determined to achieve this before the European Union ban of HFA (hydrofluoroalkane) gases comes into effect, and our collaboration with Vectura demonstrates this, as well as our aim to an overall commitment to sustainable healthcare innovation,” said Yuri Martina, Chief Development and Medical Officer at Mundipharma.

“At Vectura, our priority is to ensure that patients prescribed fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate pMDI can continue to have access to this treatment. Using Vectura’s expertise and extensive track record in the development of inhaled prescription medicines and devices, we believe the collaboration with Mundipharma will enable us to meet our environmental responsibilities and enable patients to use fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate pMDI in the years to come,” said Geraldine Venthoye, Chief Scientific Officer, Vectura.

®: FLUTIFORM is a registered trademark of Jagotec AG used under licence by Mundipharma.

References

*ENDS*

Job code: SciA-FLU-2400001| Date of preparation: April 2024

Notes to Editors

About flutiform® (fluticasone propionate/formoterol fumarate):

flutiform® is an inhaler (a pressurised metered-dose inhalation, suspension) which contains two active ingredients, fluticasone propionate and formoterol fumarate dihydrate.3 This fixed-dose combination of fluticasone propionate and formoterol fumarate (flutiform®) is indicated in the regular treatment of asthma where the use of a combination product (an inhaled corticosteroid and a long-acting β₂ agonist) is appropriate for the management of asthma symptoms.3

About Mundipharma:

Mundipharma is a global healthcare company with a presence across Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing innovative treatments to patients in the areas of respiratory, pain management, infectious disease as well as other severe and debilitating disease areas. Our guiding principles, centred around Integrity and Patient-Centricity, are at the heart of everything we do. For more information visit www.mundipharma.com.

About Vectura:

Vectura is a specialist inhalation contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides inhaled drug development solutions to help customers bring their medicines to patients. With 25 years’ experience, it provides a combination of formulation science, device technology, and inhaled development expertise. Vectura is a member of the Vectura Fertin Pharma group of companies. For more information visit www.vectura.com