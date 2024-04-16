Cybernetix Ventures and Pittsburgh Robotics Network Announce Strategic Partnership

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cybernetix Ventures, the leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on robotics, automation, and industrial AI, today announced a strategic partnership with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN), as part of the firm’s long-term robotics cluster engagement efforts. The partnership is a joint initiative to set Pittsburgh’s robotics startups up for success, and bring more of the cluster’s investable robotics opportunities to global markets.

Founded in 2021, Cybernetix works with robotics clusters around the world to elevate the most promising robotics founders and startups to the global stage, connecting them to the firm’s diverse ecosystem of potential customers, later stage investors, financial institutions, and acquirers. Cybernetix will join forces with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network as a Leader Premier Partner and provide their advisory to its startups.

“The Pittsburgh Robotics Network is one of the top robotics clusters in the U.S., with a powerhouse team and strong robotics innovators emerging,” said Fady Saad, Founder & GP of Cybernetix Ventures. “Like our firm, the PRN is focused on markets-driven, actionable, scalable use cases for robotics. We are excited to amplify their efforts and connect the cluster further with the larger investment community.”

“Cybernetix Ventures is a premier investment firm for robotics, and this partnership represents a unique opportunity for not only robotics companies, but for accelerating the commercial adoption of robotics solutions overall,” said Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Robotics Network. “Both Cybernetix Ventures and the PRN share a set of aligned values that promise to bring significant benefits to robotics companies on the path to commercialization. We admire their unique expertise and understanding of how robotics will directly contribute to the advancement of specific industries, both now and into the future.”

The partnership announcement comes alongside The Agriculture & Robotics Summit, where the Pittsburgh Robotics Network is welcoming agriculture innovators, investors, and industry to the city to explore the future of smart agriculture. Cybernetix, which has focused on vertical robotics applications in manufacturing, logistics, construction, and healthcare since its inception, is participating in the event as a launchpad for their new expanded focus on agriculture and climate robotics.

“The new use cases and overall necessity for robotics innovation in agriculture have accelerated the sector’s investment potential, and we will explore investments in agriculture and climate robotics to add to our solid portfolio,” said Saad. “The work the Pittsburgh Robotics Network is doing to bring the industry’s largest customers together with the brightest minds in robotics is exactly in line with how we like to approach robotics business building at Cybernetix.”

About Cybernetix Ventures

Cybernetix Ventures is a venture capital firm leading the way for investments into early-stage robotics, automation, and industrial AI startups. Headquartered in Boston, Cybernetix connects its portfolio to national and global robotics ecosystems, bringing unparalleled expertise to companies poised to make major impacts in large, essential sectors – manufacturing, logistics, construction, healthcare, climate and agriculture. The firm’s portfolio encompasses 13 companies across North America and Europe. Cybernetix is committed to delivering on three pillars of value: exceptional support for founders, phenomenal returns to LPs, and impactful ecosystem leadership for robotics communities. Cybernetix is led by Fady Saad and Mark Martin, who have decades of robotics technologies, operations and investing experience. The firm pioneered Robotics Invest, an annual summit where top founders, investors, and business leaders in robotics come together to build the next wave of robotics unicorns.

About Pittsburgh Robotics Network

The Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and strengthening robotics business growth and opportunity throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region, and represents this dynamic ecosystem of robotics companies, research institutions, universities, and organizations to the world. Pittsburgh is the birthplace of autonomous robotics, trailblazing a new generation of autonomous products and services to solve real-world problems across all industries. The PRN acts as the central voice to advocate for and support the growth of the region’s commercial robotics cluster, which is made up of 120+ robotics businesses developing robotics solutions across 13+ industry markets.