Torani Teams Up with Armstead Academic Project to Host “Career Camp,” Unlocking Educational & Career Pathways for Students

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torani, a leading flavor company since 1925, is partnering with the Armstead Academic Project (AAP) on the non-profit’s new “Stay Hungry” Career Camp pilot program.

AAP’s Career Camp bridges the gap between young people from historically underserved communities and valuable employer opportunities by harnessing the influence of a professional athlete to unlock students’ potential and open doors to future opportunities. The Career Camp pilot will be held at Torani’s “Flavor Factory” headquarters in San Leandro on April 22, 2024 and will welcome about 30 students from the Fresh Lifelines for Youth (FLY) program, a Bay Area non-profit serving youth impacted by the justice system.

AAP was founded in 2019 by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman and former 49ers player, Arik Armstead, and his wife, Dr. Mindy Armstead (M.S., M.D.). The non-profit's goal is to expose young people to college and career pathways to inspire them to excel in class and graduate from high school.

The Career Camp concept is reinforced by a study published in Nature and reported by The New York Times that shows “economic connectedness – the degree of interaction between low- and high-income people – is a better predictor of a community’s upward mobility than any other characteristic studied yet.” The Career Camp will focus on connecting students in the FLY program to a range of Torani team members and developing professional-social relationships which can help propel young people ahead as they explore future careers.

After the pilot, AAP hopes to expand the Career Camp to other professional athletes, harnessing their local corporate and non-profit relationships to help introduce young people to valuable future work opportunities.

“For 99 years, Torani has been a people-first company that believes businesses can and should create opportunities for people to really 'make it' – both economically, and through learning and development,” said Torani CEO Melanie Dulbecco. “AAP’s Career Camp is committed to the same important things: it offers young people valuable exposure and connections that can equip them to thrive on their paths."

AAP’s Career Camp at Torani will introduce students to several potential career pathways, from manufacturing and technical maintenance to social media and food science. In each session, students will learn about Torani team members’ career trajectories, gain insights into an average workday, and identify what experience and skills are required to secure similar jobs. The day will include a panel discussion with Arik and Dr. Mindy Armstead, a working session for students to build their 30-second “elevator pitches,” and a Torani DIY drink station with flavor tastings.

"Torani is the perfect partner for AAP’s Career Camp. This collaboration speaks to both organizations’ dedication to nurturing interdisciplinary learning and practical skill development for students from underserved communities across the Bay Area,” said Arik Armstead.

“Our mission is simple,” added Dr. Mindy Armstead. “Every student, regardless of their socioeconomic background, deserves direct access to the resources they need to flourish. Together with Torani, we aim to unveil opportunities that empower students to build their futures with assurance and purpose.”

The Career Camp shares many similarities with Torani’s internship program, which has been redesigned to remove barriers for young people while building their professional exposure, connections, and skills. The internship no longer requires applicants to be enrolled in higher education, submit resumes, or participate in traditional interviews. Instead, today’s candidates who are often comfortable with social media platforms such as TikTok and SnapChat can submit a short video to share their background. Internships are first offered to Torani team members' children, grandchildren, and siblings (particularly front-line and hourly team members), then extended to other young people within the local community. Throughout the program interns will work closely with Torani mentors to build their skills, resumes, and LinkedIn profiles, and are required to conduct multiple informational interviews with people across the company to expand their professional-social connections.

About Armstead Academic Project

The fundamental premise of AAP is that a zip code should not define student opportunity. Dedicated to ensuring that every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive, the Armstead Academic Project provides youth with positive spaces, tools, and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals. Founded in 2019 by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman and former 49ers player, Arik Armstead, and his wife, Dr. Mindy Armstead, the Project supports students in Sacramento and the Bay Area of California. Learn more at armsteadproject.org.

About Torani

Torani is deeply committed to being an amazing flavor company whose purpose is “flavor for all, opportunity for all.” Established in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood in 1925, Torani put Italian soda on the U.S. map in the 1920s and created the world's first flavored latte in the 1980s. From the beginning, the company has used only the best ingredients, like natural flavors and pure cane sugar, to craft flavors that are vibrant and delicious. Enjoyed in cafés, restaurants, and home kitchens around the world, Torani strives to inspire and lead flavor innovation globally while remaining a family-owned Bay Area business. In practice and life beyond the bottle, Torani is a certified B-Corp that believes businesses should create more opportunity, and is dedicated to helping all of the people, partners, and communities it touches thrive. Learn more at torani.com.