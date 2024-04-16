Dumarey: procurement becomes smart with BearingPoint and JAGGAER

MILAN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dumarey Group, world leader in propulsion solutions for the automotive industry, launches a joint procurement and supplier quality digitisation process with the Italian team of BearingPoint, an independent multinational strategic, management and technology consultancy, and JAGGAER, an international company specialising in cloud solutions to support source-to-pay processes.

With over 2,500 suppliers in more than 40 countries and an exponentially growing turnover in the space of a few years, the Dumarey Group needed to adopt an innovative and cutting-edge digital procurement system in order to streamline the internal exchange of information with suppliers, improve data accuracy, certifications, and compliance with regulations in every single process, and enhance their collaboration in the application of quality protocols, standardizing processes between the sites in Turin, Pisa, Strasbourg, and Bouthéon.

With deep expertise in developing agile strategies and solutions in response to changing objectives and priorities, BearingPoint's Sourcing & Procurement team supported the client in defining the procurement and supplier quality digitization path to streamline and innovate supplier management processes. At the same time, the functionality and flexibility of JAGGAER's solutions and its proven experience in the manufacturing and automotive sectors made it the ideal technology partner.

Digitisation of procurement is playing an increasingly central role in the operations of large enterprises; procurement teams themselves confirm process cost savings of over 73% and 67% faster execution when they can avail themselves of the technology they need [1]. Thanks to its experience in the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors and its specialisation in Sourcing & Procurement, BearingPoint has adopted a strategic approach, starting with an analysis of its procurement processes with a view to digitisation and specific customer needs such as, for example, the need to combine the administrative management of suppliers and their day-to-day quality reporting in a single tool. A transformation that, for the Dumarey Group, translates into a significant optimisation of efficiency and compliance, laying the foundations for a supplier management system that prioritises flexibility and transparency and strengthens its position among the leaders in the automotive industry.

"The Dumarey Group is undergoing a corporate renewal pursuing the principles of Sustainability and Governance. In line with the group, the Supplier Management department, with the collaboration of BearingPoint and JAGGAER, has implemented a tool that allows us to achieve our goals of digitization, compliance, and governance. Thanks to this improvement, we can more efficiently involve our Supply Base, with whom we work daily to pursue these goals," states Francesco Reynaldi, Head of Supplier Management at the Turin site of the Dumarey Group.

"We are thrilled to have been able to support Dumarey Group on its journey towards streamlining its supply chain," adds Nicolò Masserano, Director at BearingPoint. "Today, having a clear view of everything concerning one's suppliers is a competitive advantage in the market. It is no coincidence that more and more companies are turning to us to implement digital procurement solutions tailored to their needs, such as modernising processes, reducing costs, improving the payment process, optimising the workforce or expanding operations. In fact, digital procurement is a fast-growing market globally and is also starting to expand domestically. This is also testified by the Politecnico di Milano, which in its most recent studies confirms how eProcurement solutions mainly support the supplier register, supplier evaluation and qualification."

"We are really happy about this new collaboration with such an important player in the automotive sector, which is traditionally one of our flagship sectors in Italy,” comments Matteo Ambrosioni, Account Director of JAGGAER Italy. “Thanks to our experience in the sector and the proactive collaboration with Dumarey Group and BearingPoint, we have found that perfect harmony of intentions and vision that has allowed us in challenging times to respond to the needs of Dumarey Group.”

[1] Gartner 'Trends in Sourcing and Procurement Applications' 2023 Report

