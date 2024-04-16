Amagi Integrates Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM for Delivering Premium Content to FAST Service Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV and Intertrust, the leading digital rights management (DRM) provider, today announced a joint solution that integrates Amagi’s CLOUDPORT platform for streaming channels with Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM service. Protecting premium content with ExpressPlay DRM allows Amagi’s customers to satisfy content owners’ requirements and deliver premium content via the rapidly expanding sector of Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST).

Amagi's CLOUDPORT is a suite of cloud-based tools for broadcasters and content providers to bring FAST services to global markets. It enables seamless media ingest, comprehensive content management, scheduling, playout, caption support, advanced graphics insertion, and precise ad placement and monitoring, all accessible remotely via a web-based user interface. By integrating Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM, Amagi customers can ensure premium, linear and VOD content protection while accommodating the dynamic needs of service providers and advertisers for targeted ad insertion and effective monetization strategies.

“The decision to use Intertrust ExpressPlay’s multi DRM solution was pivotal to our expansion strategy on FAST platforms, Billy Romero, VP of Product technology - FAST Distribution at Amagi. Intertrust’s robust technology ensures we can securely deliver content while maintaining the agility we need for dynamic ad insertion, which is at the core of our business model.”

With Intertrust ExpressPlay DRM, Amagi is equipped to seamlessly integrate advertisements in real-time within encrypted content streams without compromising security. This level of content protection is crucial for Amagi's unique business approach, where swift and secure ad inserts directly correlate with revenue streams.

“Our partnership with Amagi reflects our commitment to providing forward-thinking DRM solutions tailored for the age of streaming and targeted advertising,” said Ali Hodjat, VP of Product Marketing at Intertrust. “We’re honored to support Amagi’s innovative content delivery on FAST OTT platforms to ensure that media rights and ad-based models thrive in the competitive streaming landscape.”

Intertrust ExpressPlay continues to set industry benchmarks with its distribution of over 50 billion DRM licenses in just three years and the capacity to manage 20,000 licenses per second during peak viewing events - achievements that now further extend to safeguarding FAST channels.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 3800+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bangalore, Zagreb, and Lodz.

About Intertrust

Intertrust, a pioneer and innovator in the field of trusted distributed computing, creates solutions to persistently protect IoT services and data assets—in transit, in use, and at rest. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with development centers in India and Estonia, Intertrust develops and licenses its technologies for IoT, AI, and Web3. Its digital rights management (DRM) technology continues to revolutionize the entertainment industry and paves the way for today’s video and music streaming services and Web3 marketplaces. The company’s digital energy management (DEM) solution uses the same secure IoT and data interoperability techniques to help energy companies with decarbonization, grid modernization, and operations automation. For more information, visit us at intertrust.com, or follow us on Linkedin, X or Facebook.