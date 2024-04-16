ASGN Becomes Corporate Champion for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors, today announced its partnership with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, furthering the Company’s philanthropic efforts.

While Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) has existed for more than 100 years, it opened the new Children’s Tower this past April, consolidating pediatric inpatient, emergency, and trauma care in a state-of-the-art facility. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, ASGN actively engages in the local community, making CHoR a great fit for a partnership. As a member of CHoR’s Corporate Champions program, ASGN and its Commercial Segment brand, Apex Systems, will provide support throughout 2024 to make a difference in the lives of hospital patients and families.

“ I had the honor of touring the hospital’s new Children’s Tower recently, and I was impressed by the staff and facilities,” said ASGN Chief Executive Officer, Ted Hanson. “ ASGN and Apex Systems are proud to support the children’s hospital in our flagship city of Richmond and together build upon the organization's commitment to health equity, innovation, and children."

“ We are so appreciative of ASGN’s support,” stated Lauren Moore, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation. “ Their gift helps us take care of the children who live in Central Virginia, but their impact also extends beyond our region. We see kids from all over the Commonwealth, from most states in the country and even from international locations thanks to the expertise our team offers.”

ASGN is committed to engaging with the communities in which its people live and serve. Philanthropic participation at ASGN continues to increase, with more than 6,000 hours volunteered in 2023, increasing by roughly 30 percent in the past 12 months to surpass the prior Company record of 4,700 volunteer hours. For more information on ASGN’s commitment to philanthropy, please visit the Company’s website at asgn.com/esg/sustainability.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a leading global technology services firm that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services, including strategy and enablement, innovation and productivity, and technology foundations to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a part of the Commercial Segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About Children’s Hospital Foundation

Children’s Hospital Foundation is dedicated to funding and advocating for pediatric initiatives that improve the status of health care and the quality of life for children in our region. The Foundation provides support for the programs and initiatives of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the more than 70,000 children and families it serves each year. Children’s Hospital Foundation depends on the support of individuals, businesses and other organizations to help us continue our mission of supporting excellence in health care for children.

In 2020, CHoR marked 100 years of treating all children in need of care. In 2023, U.S. News & World Report ranked CHoR as one of the nation’s best hospitals for kids in eight out of 10 pediatric specialties and among the top ten children’s hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic region.