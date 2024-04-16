ALDI Launches “ALDIgo” Checkout-free Grocery Shopping, Powered by Grabango

Shoppers can now skip the line with ALDIgo powered by Grabango. The checkout-free technology is available at the ALDI store at 2275 West Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL, a Chicago suburb. Photo courtesy of Grabango.

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with ALDI, Grabango has launched ALDIgo checkout-free shopping at a Chicago-area grocery store. ALDI is the first major U.S. grocery retailer to deploy checkout-free technology in an existing, full-size store. The technology, which ALDI deployed at one suburban location, allows shoppers to skip the line and save time.

“The launch of ALDIgo is a pivotal moment for the grocery industry,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “Although more challenging, it was important to us to launch this technology in a typical store and not one purpose-built for us. ALDI is one of the most innovative retailers in the world, and we are honored to partner with them to give their shoppers an exciting new way to shop the store.”

The Grabango system was added to an existing ALDI store without the need to make any changes to the store’s planogram or product displays. The technology, which uses computer vision to identify and keep track of every item in the store, allows shoppers to exit the store without waiting in line or scanning items.

“It’s exciting to see a checkout-free capability live in one of our stores, said Eric Traxler, Vice President of IT at ALDI. “ALDI is continuously looking for new ways to be innovative and provide a best-in-class experience for our shoppers, and ALDIgo is a great example of that in action.”

The ALDIgo store is open to the public at 2275 West Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL, a Chicago suburb. To use ALDIgo, customers shop at ALDI as they normally do for their weekly groceries including fresh meat and seafood, organic produce, pantry staples and ALDI Finds. There are no special shelves, carts, or gates at the entrance. When done, shoppers can pay with either their credit or debit card, or with the Grabango app, at the Grabango pay station near the exit. Alternatively, shoppers still have the option to check out with a traditional cashier.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Price.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2024 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer’s 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge-computing, AI network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.