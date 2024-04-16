 Versa Networks Awarded Common Criteria Certificate and Product Compliant Listing by NIAP for its Next Generation Security Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versa Networks, the global leader in AI/ML-powered Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Software Defined WAN (SD-WAN), today announced that it has been awarded a National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Common Criteria certificate. The Versa Operating System (VOS), along with Versa Director and Versa Analytics, have been certified as a Distributed Target of Evaluation (TOE) against the NIAP-approved Protection Profiles for Network Devices (NDcPP), Stateful Traffic Filtering Firewall (FFW), Intrusion Detection and Inspection (IPS), and Virtual Private Network Gateways (VPNGW).

NIAP is a United States Government initiative operated by the National Security Agency (NSA) to meet the security testing needs of both information technology consumers and producers. NIAP maintains the U.S. Government’s Product Compliant List (PCL), providing a list of commercial products approved for procurement for use within National Security Systems and across the entire federal government. NIAP is also part of the global Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement, providing reciprocity for product acceptance among the broader set of countries that participate in the Common Criteria.

In support of the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s cybersecurity, NIAP is one of several U.S. Government accreditation frameworks that provides significant value to purchasers by providing assurance that commercial products are free of known security vulnerabilities and operational risks. It also provides a rapid recertification process that enables manufacturers to quickly respond to evolving security threats and release verified updates as necessary to mitigate them.

NIAP certification is a major stepping stone in Versa’s cybersecurity compliance initiative. Through this process, VOS has undergone strenuous testing of its core security functions, including support for the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA), a prerequisite for deployment in Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) environments, where protection of classified information using the strongest available NIST-approved cryptography is paramount to national security interests.

“Versa’s commitment to NIAP certification and other security validations enables the federal government to benefit from Versa’s best-in-class SD-WAN and SASE solutions while providing the strongest available levels of security,” said Ken Lasoski, Federal Compliance Director at Versa. “It is our mission to deliver continuous enhancements as new and evolving threats emerge, and to ensure our solutions align with globally recognized standards for cybersecurity and interoperability.”

For more information on NIAP and to view the Product Compliant Listing for Versa, go to https://www.niap-ccevs.org/Product/Compliant.cfm?PID=11431.

