Tris Pharma Launches Digital Health Business to Develop and Commercialize Digital Products for ADHD

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), pain, addiction and neurological disorders, has entered into a licensing agreement with Braingaze Ltd. (Braingaze) and launched its new business, Tris Digital Health, which will focus on the development and commercialization of digital diagnostic and therapeutic products for neurological health conditions.

Tris has secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Braingaze’s digital ADHD diagnostic platform in the United States and Canada. Braingaze is a digital health company developing technology-driven diagnostic and treatment solutions for cognitive disorders.

There has been an unmet need in ADHD for more objective tools that can help healthcare providers diagnose this disorder. The launch of Tris Digital Health and licensing of Braingaze’s digital ADHD diagnostic platform underscore Tris’ commitment to deliver innovative health products that address pressing needs in neurological health through innovative new technologies.

“Patients, caregivers and physicians deserve better tools to support accurate ADHD diagnosis beyond the currently available options,” said Ketan Mehta, founder and CEO at Tris Pharma. “We have launched Tris Digital Health to deliver on our long-term commitment to advance meaningful and beneficial healthcare for physicians, ADHD patients and caregivers. We are delighted to partner with Braingaze to launch this important endeavor and look forward to offering practitioners in the United States and Canada the opportunity to use and evaluate the benefits of this digital ADHD diagnostic platform.”

Braingaze’s first-in-class, digital biomarker-based ADHD diagnostic tool has been developed in Europe and carries the European CE Mark as a medical device. With input from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Tris Pharma will initiate clinical trials in the United States to further validate Braingaze’s technology as an objective ADHD diagnostic tool for clinical use in the United States and Canada.

“We’ve received enthusiastic feedback from European physicians who tell us that our novel diagnostic test is an improvement over subjective tools they relied on until now,” said Laszlo Bax, CEO and co-founder of Braingaze. “We are thrilled to partner with Tris, another leader in the ADHD space who has an exceptional track record with four commercialized medications, to extend the reach of our ADHD diagnostic solutions to patients who might benefit from it in the United States and Canada.”

Braingaze’s AI-enhanced, digital biomarker-based technology is designed to support ADHD diagnosis in children and adults. It comprises a test involving a computerized game and patented eye-tracking technology to measure individuals’ attention. Based on these measures, the test provides physicians with ADHD probability and severity scores for individual patients.

“Tris analyzed multiple investigational ADHD digital diagnostic technologies and concluded that the Braingaze test substantially outperforms other tools designed to provide objective ADHD assessment and diagnosis,” said James Hackworth, Brand Division president at Tris Pharma. “We look forward to validating this technology in U.S. patients, with the goal of providing patients, their caregivers and healthcare providers greater confidence in ADHD diagnoses to support improved outcomes.”

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain and neurological disorders, including addiction and diseases of the central nervous system. Tris is an established commercial organization with a robust portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and a promising pipeline of differentiated, near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma.

About Tris Digital Health

Tris Digital Health is a subsidiary of Tris Pharma focused on the development and commercialization of digital diagnostic and therapeutic products for mental health disorders. Tris Digital Health is focused on and committed to developing and commercializing easy-to-use digital products and services in the field of ADHD and other mental health conditions for the benefit of healthcare providers, payers, patients and their caregivers.

About Braingaze Ltd.

Started in 2013, Braingaze utilizes patented proprietary technologies to innovate digital early detection and treatment in cognitive health. The company offers a patented, scientifically, and clinically validated biomarker-based decision support system for early and objective diagnosis of ADHD and is developing early detection solutions for Autism Spectrum Disorder and cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it is developing gamified digital treatment that has scientifically shown to substantially improve patients' cognitive health. Braingaze is working with leading clinics and hospitals in Europe and the United Kingdom on improving cognitive healthcare with its digital diagnostic and therapeutic tools. More information is available at www.braingaze.com and on LinkedIn @Braingaze.