ExaGrid’s Tiered Backup Storage Named “Data Backup Solution of the Year” in 5th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that its Tiered Backup Storage has been selected as winner of the “Data Backup Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

ExaGrid’s breakthrough Tiered Backup Storage provides comprehensive security, ransomware recovery, multiple disaster recovery options, and more. The solution writes backups directly to a disk-cache Landing Zone, avoiding inline processing and ensuring the highest level of backup performance, resulting in a short backup window. Adaptive Deduplication performs deduplication and replication in parallel with backups for a strong recovery point (RPO). As data is being deduplicated to the Repository Tier, it can also be replicated to a second data center site or to the public cloud for disaster recovery (DR). ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with comprehensive security.

ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows. The appliances contain disk, processing power, memory, and bandwidth and additional appliances can be added. The system scales linearly, maintaining a fixed-length backup window and customers only pay for what they need. Data is deduplicated into the non-network-facing Repository Tier with automatic load balancing and global deduplication across all repositories.

Additionally, ExaGrid has recently added three new appliance models to its product line: the EX54, EX84, and EX189, which offer the largest single scale-out system storage capacity for any backup storage on the market, and announced that all ExaGrid appliances are available in 2U models, offering rack space efficiency.

“ We’re grateful for this industry recognition in the 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards program. When we realized that no vendor was building storage that optimizes backup, we built our Tiered Backup Storage specifically to improve backup performance, restore performance, and scalability as data grows,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “ The economics of backup are just as important as performance. We’re proud to be the largest independent backup storage vendor and we will continue to innovate our solution with the goal of eliminating all of the challenges that organizations face when it comes to backups.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“ ExaGrid Backup Storage delivers fast backup ingest and restore performance, comprehensive security features, a non-network-facing tier and a scale-out architecture along with industry-leading customer support. Organizations face an incredible amount of issues when it comes to backup, including deduplication which so often negatively impacts backup and restore performance,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “ ExaGrid’s unique architecture, its constant innovation, and its dedication to offering the best backup storage solution, sets ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage apart; we’re thrilled to award them with our 2024 ‘Data Backup Solution of the Year!’ designation.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

