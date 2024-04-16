Future of Work: SAP Deskless Worker Experience Add-On by WorkForce Software Is Now Available to Support the Needs of Deskless Employees

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorkForce Software, the #1 rated workforce management solution for large employers, is pleased to announce the launch of its new SAP solution extension, SAP Deskless Worker Experience add-on by WorkForce Software. The SAP Solution Extensions developed by WorkForce Software integrate with and complement SAP SuccessFactors HCM, providing additional functionality for forecasting and scheduling, time and attendance management, absence and leave management, and now enhanced employee communications capabilities. This proven solution empowers remote, shift-based deskless, and frontline workers at some of the world’s largest organizations to communicate and collaborate dynamically in the context of work and remain compliant with policies and regulatory requirements to enhance their employee experience.

“We are excited to offer our highly rated workforce management solutions through SAP —it’s the add-on that businesses need to meet the needs of their most valuable asset —their employees,” said Jeff Moses, CEO at WorkForce Software. “Now, large global organizations have a solution they can deploy globally to effectively and securely communicate, collaborate, and gather feedback from all employees leveraging data in real-time to trigger and automate interactions, truly connecting their global deskless employees. No matter their organization’s complexity, this is the one global solution for large employers —now and into the future."

SAP Deskless Worker Experience add-on by WorkForce Software complements the company’s existing SAP Solution Extensions that are already in use by more than 300 global organizations. These solution extensions include SAP Time and Attendance Management by WorkForce Software, SAP Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling by WorkForce Software, and SAP Absence and Leave Management by WorkForce Software. With this add-on solution, WorkForce Software can simplify communication and engagement with remote and shift-based global deskless employees and enables them to communicate, collaborate, and instantly gather feedback that can ensure improved operational outcomes. The technology, which provides a consumer grade user experience on an employee’s mobile device, makes it possible to digitize employee interactions to optimize business performance, agility, and information flow.

SAP Deskless Worker Experience add-on by WorkForce Software solution helps deliver:

Broadcast, chat, and direct communications capabilities leveraging real-time data and integrated into the flow of work.

Advanced productivity tools and dynamic links to training resources and employee feedback surveys.

Consumer-grade, secure user experience, and easily accessible using employees’ own mobile devices.

Benefits of SAP Deskless Worker Experience add-on by WorkForce Software:

Increase productivity, with ready access to information, and important resources.

Reduce the time from feedback to action by automating the collection of employee sentiment, enabling greater responsiveness and personalized actions.

Engage and inform all employees with real-time communications and enable collaboration to improve operational outcomes.

SAP was named Channel Partner of the Year by WorkForce Software at its 2023 VISION Conference, recognized for leading hundreds of interactions with multi-national businesses around the world building a growing list of joint customers. The company’s focus on customer retention is reflected in the close collaboration with WorkForce Software and a shared commitment to deliver pre-built integrations with SAP’s human capital management solutions to provide exceptional experiences to global employers.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the #1 rated workforce management solution for large, global employers and the first to deliver integrated employee communication capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

