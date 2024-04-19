Triad Financial Services Modernizes Code Stack with Microservices to Expand Lending Functionality, Supported by Praxent

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triad Financial Services, a leader in the manufactured home lending industry, is providing trusted financing for homeowners across the U.S. The company has partnered with Praxent, a financial technology consulting and engineering firm, to migrate its system in-house, ultimately enhancing the lending experience for clients and partners.

Seeking to modernize its tech stack, Triad decided to migrate its legacy custom development from a third-party vendor to an in-house Azure tenant, reducing complexities and creating more freedom to innovate. The company tapped Praxent to accelerate the project and provide specialized expertise on rebuilding and optimizing the new API-based model. Praxent is also custom building retail partner portals for Triad and continues to deliver ongoing maintenance and support for the new structure as Triad grows and supports new partners.

“Bringing our technology systems in-house and enhancing our code stack via microservices and cloud development will enable us to boost efficiencies and improve the borrower and partner experience. Praxent’s highly skilled engineers have been responsive, reliable, and highly capable, providing valuable guidance and support along the way,” said Joshua D. Whitley, Chief Information Officer at Triad. “With all that we have gained from working with Praxent as they’ve modernized our technology system, our team will be able to more effectively manage, update, and improve our technology moving forward.”

“Triad is making homeownership more attainable for consumers across the country, but they needed additional support to strengthen their software infrastructure and accelerate their value-driven mission,” said Tim Hamilton, CEO and founder of Praxent. “We are proud to partner with Triad, successfully migrating and optimizing their system with microservices and cloud development expertise, which ultimately allows them to expand functionality and improve the experience for borrowers and partners.”

About Praxent

Praxent is a financial technology consulting and engineering firm. We help our clients command their future and reach their growth goals by delivering on their digital experience roadmaps. Specializing in end-to-end digital transformation, our team’s industry experience and CAN/DO culture help our clients work with their legacy systems to launch bespoke digital experiences that serve their customers better than their competitors.