BARK Expands Relationship With Shopify to Drive Growth and Operational Efficiencies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel dog brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Shopify, the leading global commerce company. By leveraging Shopify’s robust market-leading tools and data insights, BARK aims to further enhance its customer experience, support scalable growth across its web and mobile platforms, and drive operational efficiencies.

The Company expects to migrate all of its business units–including barkbox.com and superchewer.com, to its Shopify platform, BARK.co, in fiscal 2025. With all of its offerings on one platform, the Company anticipates improvements across several key performance metrics including, traffic, conversion, average order value, and retention.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in unifying our commerce platform and ensuring we have the right infrastructure to reach more dog parents and support long-term, scalable growth,” said Zahir Ibrahim, Chief Financial Officer of BARK. “With Shopify, we’re poised to gain valuable insights into customer behavior, improve our ability to cross-sell, drive operational efficiency, and most importantly, bring more joy to dogs and their people everywhere.”

Through this migration, BARK can leverage Shopify’s robust e-commerce solutions, which afford the Company the agility to test innovative ideas, quickly deploy new features, and adapt to changing market trends. This transition also promises a more seamless shopping experience for dog parents, elevating awareness of the Company’s growing product portfolio and ensuring it has the agility to support its long-term growth ambitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome BARK as they embark on this journey of growth and innovation with Shopify. Our platform and expertise, combined with BARK’s unwavering commitment to crafting exceptional products, position us to enhance experiences for dog parents and create a lasting impact for dogs worldwide,” said Ali Orr, Head of Consumer Goods at Shopify. “We look forward to supporting the expansion of BARK’s customer base, optimizing their customer acquisition costs, exploring new channels for discovery and conversion, fostering customer loyalty, and future-proofing their business."

About BARK

BARK is the world’s most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK’s dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog’s breed, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; its high-quality, nutritious meals made for your breed with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs’ dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of BARK that are based on the Company’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” "anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to BARK; the risk that spending on pets may not increase at projected rates; that BARK subscriptions may not increase their spending with BARK; BARK’s ability to continue to convert social media followers and contacts into customers; BARK’s ability to successfully expand its product lines and channel distribution; competition; the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other global or macroeconomic events or challenges.

More information about factors that could affect BARK's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.bark.co/ or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.