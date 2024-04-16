Pine Park Health Leverages Innovaccer Healthcare AI Platform To Optimize Population Health Analytics For Senior Living Communities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer, the healthcare AI platform that accelerates innovation, today announced that Pine Park Health is adopting Innovaccer’s leading healthcare AI platform to optimize population health analytics and to accelerate its mission of serving residents of senior living communities.

Pine Park Health is a fast-growing primary care company currently serving residents of senior living communities in California, Arizona, and Nevada. As a value-based care provider, Pine Park strives to keep its senior population away from and out of the hospital through a clinical care delivery model that provides on-site primary care in the patient’s home, including basic labs and testing, and rapid care for urgent issues.

For data-driven decision-making and a comprehensive view of its patient populations, Pine Park Health uses the Innovaccer Healthcare AI Platform. With the platform, Pine Park Health can create unified patient records that integrate clinical and claims data from its enterprise data warehouse, electronic health records, and other sources to drive its population health management activities. Clinicians can use the Innovaccer Healthcare AI Platform to access unified patient records, along with population-level insights that help Pine Park measure and improve its care delivery model.

Pine Park Health will also use Innovaccer’s advanced risk adjustment AI-powered analytics to identify care gaps and address them at the point of care. This will accelerate Pine Park Health’s efforts to accurately assess risk, improve the accuracy of patients’ RAF scores, and achieve improved health outcomes while reducing the cost of care.

About Pine Park Health

Founded in 2019, Pine Park Health is a value-based healthcare company delivering primary care to adults in senior living communities. The technology-enabled company builds innovative services and products, enabling adults on Medicare to access higher quality medical care in their homes. Pine Park Health operates across more than 150 communities in California, Arizona, and Nevada and is backed by First Round Capital, Gradient Ventures, Canvas Ventures, BoxGroup, Y Combinator, and Susa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.pineparkhealth.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the data platform that accelerates care innovation through innovative AI technologies. Innovaccer’s AI-powered healthcare platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer’s EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1.5 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is an industry-leading data and analytics platform, the Best in KLAS CRM solution, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.